Call of Duty: Vanguard PC specs, features, and pre-load times revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC specs have arrived along with a suite of HD features and the last of the shooter's pre-load periods.

We'll start with the Vanguard PC specs, because they're mighty interesting. A Call of Duty blog post broke things down by component and by the performance you can expect at each tier, and the standout here is the "competitive" tier. Presumably, this represents the components you'd need so that your system doesn't hinder your performance in-game, which is actually pretty useful.



Here's the full list of specs:

Call of Duty: Vanguard - CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Call of Duty: Vanguard - GPU

Minimum (2GB VRAM): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended (4GB VRAM): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive (8GB VRAM): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K (10GB VRAM): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Call of Duty: Vanguard - RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

A separate section sheds some light on Vanguard's modular storage solution. Its standard file size clocks in at 61GB, with the bare minimum being 36GB for just the multiplayer and Zombies modes, but you can add in ultra HD assets to add on 32GB or even 64GB. This is totally optional, obviously, and you should really only spring for the hi-res stuff if you've got the power to make use of it without tanking your frame rate.

Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-loading is already available on console, and PC players will get access tomorrow, November 2, at 10am PT via the Battle.net launcher. It's unclear whether the hi-rez assets will be available as part of the pre-load process.