Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin proficiency glitch explained

The Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin proficiency glitch is proving something of a sticking point for players who want to know exactly what and where Assassin proficiency is, all so they can put it towards the completion of a certain challenge and unlock the Mind Games camo for the Automaton assault rifle. There is no way to unlock the Automaton Gold camo for the gun without cracking this glitch, so we'll lay out everything we know about it below.

Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin Proficiency bug explained

(Image credit: Activision)

The issue with the Assassin Proficiency bug for the Automaton assault rifle in Call of Duty Vanguard is that there's currently no such thing as Assassin Proficiency, despite the game telling you otherwise. See, to unlock the Automaton Mind Games camo, players have to get 10 ADS (aim down sights) kills with the Anastasia sniper barrel, Embrepp Broadsword stock, and Assassin proficiency equipped on the Automaton.

The Anastasia and Embrepp Broadsword are currently weapon attachments in the game, but Assassin Proficiency is not; it hasn't been included yet, which makes the attached challenge impossible to complete. Proficiencies are their own new kind of weapon attachment that essentially make it so that guns can have Perks attached to them, but Assassin hasn't been added to the Automaton's list of Proficiencies yet.

So far we can only assume the obvious: that this is some kind of bug or error. At time of writing the developers haven't made any official comment yet as far as we know, but it seems like too obvious an omission to ignore for long, and likely will be addressed in the near future. We'll be sure to update this guide either way, but until then camo-hunters will have to reconcile themselves with the fact that, in the short-term at least, the Mind Games and Gold camos for the Automaton assault rifle will be unachievable rewards. Stick to pursuing other weapons' camo challenges in the meantime, and wait for the likely patch until then.

