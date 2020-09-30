Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 6 battle pass trailer gives a better look at night mode

Activision has released a new trailer for the battle pass coming with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 6, and it gives a good look the long-rumored night mode in Warzone.

The trailer kicks off with a look at the new guns coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone, including the SP-R 208, aka R700 sniper and AS VAL assault rifle. But later in the trailer we get to see some of the Halloween-themed additions being introduced in the new battle pass, like the new vampire bats replacing attack ravens. Likewise, we get to see the battle royale's night mode in action, casting soldiers in the moonlight as they exchange gunfire.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 6 officially kicked off Tuesday, September 29. Some new additions available right now include the new Warzone fast travel feature via subway stations available around the map, the limited-time Armored Royale Warzone mode, two new operators, and two new weapons. There's also four new multiplayer maps, the new Killstreak Confirmed Modern Warfare mode, and of course the aforementioned vampire bats. Kicking off October 20 and running until November 3 is the Haunting of Verdansk event.

We still don't know exactly what night mode will look like or when it'll drop, but it's a fairly safe bet that it'll be introduced during the Haunting of Verdansk event in October. Around that time we'll also be getting some new multiplayer modes, including a snipers-only Team Deathmatch.

Don't miss our essential Warzone tips if you're just dropping down for the first time.