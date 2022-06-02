A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Steam release is being teased by Valve, suggesting a long-held tradition of Battle.net PC exclusivity is being abandoned.

The most recent Call of Duty title currently available on Steam is 2017's Call of Duty: WW2. That's because Call of Duty's publisher, Activision Blizzard, has its own storefront called Battle.net, where it's been releasing its PC releases exclusively for the past several years. However, a new tweet from the official Steam Twitter account suggests that might be changing this year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

As you can see below, Steam quote-tweeted the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal announcement with a pair of hype eyes, and it's hard to imagine what else it could be teasing than a Steam release.

👀 https://t.co/U5nNKwzwZBJune 2, 2022 See more

This actually isn't the first indication we've seen that Call of Duty is making its way back to Steam, although it is the most concrete. Over the past weekend, an eagle-eyed Reddit user was able to capture some Modern Warfare 2 artwork which was briefly featured on various Call of Duty pages on Steam. The image was quickly taken down, but as publishers like Activision likely know all too well, the internet never forgets.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare remaster, is due to launch October 28. A new trailer has confirmed the game's full reveal for June 8, just in time for the season of game announcements.

Speaking of, here's everything we know about the unofficial E3 2022 schedule now that the official event has been canceled.