They've been a longstanding feature of the franchise ever since Modern Warfare 2, so it's no surprise that it's possible to get a Call of Duty Mobile nuke. Nukes completely wipe out every enemy on the map without fail, so as you'd expect, they're quite hard to get in Call of Duty Mobile. Here's all the details you need on how to get a nuke in Call of Duty Mobile.

If you haven't got stuck into COD Mobile yet, here's how to download Call of Duty Mobile on iPhone and Android.

How to get a nuke in COD Mobile

(Image credit: Activision/ParkerTheSlayer (YouTube))

There's two requirements to get a nuke in COD Mobile, and the first is much easier than the second: you simply have to reach rank 20. Once you hit rank 20, the ability to call in a nuke becomes available. You don't need to equip it or anything, once you complete the second requirement in-game, it will automatically unlock.

That's where it gets more difficult though, because once you hit rank 20, you also need to get a kill streak of 20 in a match to be rewarded with a nuke. While COD Mobile might be easier than a mainstream Call of Duty game, getting 20 kills in a row without dying is still no mean feat.

When you hit 20 kills, a nuke will become available. Using it will open a briefcase computer and call down the nuke, but it's worth clarifying that this doesn't end the game. In prior COD titles a nuke has meant the end of the match, but a COD Mobile nuke simply wipes out everyone on the enemy team, then the match carries on. Good luck!