The Call of Duty Mobile beta has begun: Here's how to sign up and get playing

Earlier this year, Activision announced that Call of Duty Mobile would finally be coming to the West after an extended stint in China, with a Beta rolling out across Android and iOS devices in the Summer.

That Beta is kicking off in select regions on Android and iOS devices, as the Tencent-developed shooter is becoming available to play for certain users who pre-register for access on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

How to download call of Duty mobile | Call of Duty mobile battle royale

"The first limited-scale closed Beta test began this week in India", reads the latest blog post on the Call of Duty website, announcing the news. "A regional Beta test will kick-off soon in Australia, with more territories coming online in the coming months."

Activision hasn't confirmed which exact regions or countries will get access to Call of Duty Mobile following Australia and India, but a new trailer (seen above) has been released showing off more gameplay from the game, which rolls multiplayer (including Competitive Ranked mode and Clans), PvE Zombies, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale mode into one, portable package.

Already, those who have managed to get in are already posting extended gameplay previews of Call of Duty Mobile in action, and those who are still eagerly awaiting news of access can expect to see an email appear in their inbox over the coming weeks and months, provided they've already pre-registered.

We have to say, while we haven't been able to play it for ourselves, the new footage shows an impressively smooth and good looking mobile variant of classic Call of Duty as we know and love it. Here's hoping a US and UK release isn't too far away.

