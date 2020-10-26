Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launch trailer has Miami nights and RC explosions

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launch trailer is here, with a minute of high-speed spycraft, gunfire, and very old computer screens.

Cinematic moments take us from Ronald Reagan's White House to a Soviet bunker to the sun-drenched deck of an aircraft carrier. Snippets of gameplay show desperate buggy chases across desert sands, a huge gunfight through Miami Beach's Ocean Drive (that had to be a tough one to cover up), and a good old bomb strapped to an RC car. As many new gadgets as the undercover types love to play with, sometimes you just can't beat a toy loaded down with enough explosives to punch through a cargo plane.

We've seen a lot of what's in the Black Ops Cold War launch trailer in various pieces before now, but there's still something to be said for putting it all together with quick cuts to the tune of Blue Monday by New Order. It's got a good beat, and you can wage a secret war to it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to arrive on November 13, 2020, though the launch is going to be a little more complicated than normal this year thanks to the arrival of next-gen consoles and their respective versions. We broke down the whole process of what will be playable where so you can get your game on with minimal headache.