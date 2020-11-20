Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets Nuketown DLC

Activision has revealed a new Nuketown DLC pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Nuketown Weapon bundle is available now and includes themed weapon skins from the iconic Call of Duty map. The DLC pack includes 10 items, including six weapon charms, a Nuketwon Legend emblem, an Omnibus Calling Card and a Last Stop Epic Shotgun blueprint.

The bundle is a special thank you to everyone who played Black Ops Cold War since its release, every player who logged in from when the game launched on November 13 to November 20 will automatically receive the Nuketown Weapon Bundle.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Straight from the streets of Nuketown '84. Purchase #BlackOpsColdWar and login by 12/3 to receive the Nuketown Weapon Bundle. Intel here: https://t.co/HdZj0lCz0f pic.twitter.com/yytDExyN46November 19, 2020

The bundle will also be included with every purchase of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from today until December. All you have to do to get a hold of the bundle is log into Black Ops Cold War before the date to be eligible.

That's not all. The Nuketown '84 map is set to drop on November 24 and will be free for all players and playable when Season One begins on December 10. Grabbing up the DLC weapon bundle just in time for the Nuketown '84 launch sounds perfect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have recently discovered that the MP5 SMG is extremely overpowered in Team Deathmatch and Domination. Black Ops Cold War is said to be getting weapon and balance changes when Season One drops.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on all platforms including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.

For more, check out our list of the best Call of Duty games.