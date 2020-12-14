Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season one battle pass trailer is here

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 1 battle pass trailer is here, and there's a lot to cover.

First, the season one battle pass brings a new operator to the fight: Vikor "Stitch" Kuzmin. He's a former Soviet chemical weapons specialist who has a serious bone to pick with Richard Adler. He's got a ton of tattoos and a scary face, so expect him to be a popular Warzone pick.

There are also two new weapons you can earn for free by progressing through the battle pass: the MAC 10 submachine gun and the Groza assault rifle. The MAC 10 is a nasty little bugger in close quarters, spitting out a river of 9mm bullets faster than you can say "Mother Russia." The Groza will serve you well at longer ranges, with a burst fire mode that keeps it fairly steady.

The battle pass will also include a ton of legendary blueprints, operator and vehicle skins, and customization options for your weapons that include charms, stickers, and more.

As we previously reported , season one is bringing a new map to Call of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth Island, a place central to Stitch's story. It's a much smaller map than Verdansk, so expect a reduced player count and more frequent firefights. Season one will also introduce eight new maps to Black Ops Cold War and bring back the Gunfight game mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season one goes live on Thursday, December 16. For clarification, despite Warzone already having several seasons under its belt, the two games and their battle passes are now integrated, so this is officially season one in Warzone as well.

