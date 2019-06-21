Black Ops 4 Dark Ops Challenges list: How to complete all the secret objectives

Blacks Ops 4 Dark Ops Challenges are the truest way to show off your Call of Duty dedication. Challenges have always been a compelling reason to try out new weapons, attachments, and playstyles, granting XP and slick calling cards as a reward - but Black Ops 4 takes them a step further. In addition to the Challenges available in Blackout, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes, Dark Ops Challenges are hidden until you've already completed them, making their rewards - and requirements - quite mysterious indeed. Fortunately, the combined powers of the playerbase have brought all these Dark Ops Challenges criteria to light, and we've compiled them all for your browsing convenience.

If you're going in cold then this can make it pretty tricky to know what you're actually supposed to do, which is where this helpful guide comes in - we've listed all of the Dark Ops Challenges plus the requirements for completing them, so you can start working towards filling out your challenge collection and unlocking some impressive calling cards.

Black Ops 4 Dark Ops Challenges - Blackout

9 Dark Ops Challenges can be found in Blackout mode, and here's how to complete all of them:

Back in the Ground: Kill 100 Zombies

The areas west of Array and east of Asylum are two good locations to find zombies to eliminate.

Baller: Shoot a Basket (Location: Estates)

Southwest of Estates towards the road you'll find some basketball hoops, so interact with a ball and try to score some points.

Fist Fighter: Kill an enemy using only your fists

Best attempted at the start of a round before enemies collect weapons - or follow the helicopter to the end of the ride and pick off anyone left idling.

Open the Blast Doors: Open the Blast Doors at the Fracking Tower (Location: Fracking Tower)

North of the Blast Doors you should see two cylindrical towers with a walkway between them - in the middle of the walkway is a button to open the doors.

Practice Makes Perfect: Shoot a bullseye at the Firing Range from 90 meters (Location: Firing Range)

Targets can be found in the northwest of the Firing Range - using a scoped long range weapon will make this easier to complete.

Red Light, Green Light: Find and be the first to loot the underwater supply stash at the Cargo Docks (Location: Cargo Docks)

At either end of the ship in the docks is a buoy floating in the water, and the underwater supply stashes can be found below them.

Respect Your Elders: Pay your respects to Tanbor Fudgely (Location: east of Fracking Tower)

South of The Anvil boxing club, on the coast directly east from Fracking Tower near the bridge towards Turbine, you'll find a memorial - stand on the stone in front of it and hold the action button until you bow.

Stay Tuned: Activate the Emergency Broadcast (Location: Array)

Inside the main building of Array, look for a console with a green button to activate and trigger the Emergency Broadcast.

Zombie Jams: Activate the Jukebox at the Diner (Location: Array)

On the other side of the road west of Array you'll find a diner, with a jukebox you can activate by walking up to it and interacting.

Black Ops 4 Dark Ops Challenges - Multiplayer

There are a total of 15 Dark Ops Challenges available in Multiplayer mode, and this is what you need to do to beat them:

Brutal Killer: Earn a Brutal medal (25 killstreak) without using scorestreak rewards.

Chain Killer: Get a Chain Kill medal (8 rapid kills) without using scorestreak rewards.

Copycat: Get 10 Shutdown medals against enemies who are using an Annihilator with an Annihilator or the Mozu.

Fire with Fire: Kill an enemy that is using the Purifier with a Molotov.

Frenzy Killer: Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 rapid kills) without using scorestreak rewards.

From the Depths: Get 25 kills against enemies that are on land when you are shooting at them from underwater with a primary or secondary weapon.

Gemmed Out: Activate the highest tier of Dark Matter Camo (30 killstreak) with every primary weapon.

Get Outta Here: Get a Shutdown medal by killing an enemy that has activated Grav Slam while they are still in the air after using the Grapple Gun.

Mega Killer: Get a Mega Kill medal (6 rapid kills) without using scorestreak rewards.

Nuclear Killer: Earn a Nuclear medal (30 killstreak) without using scorestreak rewards.

Nuked Out: Earned a Nuclear medal (30 killstreak) in FFA without using scorestreak rewards.

Obtained: Earned Dark Matter Camo by earning Diamond on all weapons in the game.

Relentless: Earn 10 x Relentless medals (20 killstreak) without using scorestreak rewards.

Shrug it Off: Survive a direct hit from an enemy RC-XD and kill the enemy who was driving it in the same life.

Ultra Killer: Get an Ultra Kill medal (7 rapid kills) without using scorestreak rewards.

Black Ops 4 Dark Ops Challenges - Zombies

You have 13 Dark Ops Challenges to complete in Zombies mode, which is unlucky for some... including anyone wanting to unlock them all right now. Factions still haven't launched yet, meaning the 'All The Facts' challenge is currently unobtainable, though Factions will hopefully be added sometime in the coming months. For now, here are all of the requirements you need to meet for the other Zombies Dark Ops Challenges:

All The Facts: Complete all Factions in Faction Callings Season 1.

Dodgy Devil: Reach Round 20 in a Classic Match without being hit.

Down with the Ship: Complete 415 Defends on Voyage of Despair in Rush Mode.

Pack a Wallop: Double Pack-A-Punch every weapon.

Perk Maestro: Activate every Perk Modifier.

Perkless in Prison: Complete the Main Quest on Black Ops 4 Zombies Blood of the Dead using zero Perks.

Put to the Quest: Complete all three main Easter Eggs.

Reaper of the Undead: Get 1,000,000 Kills.

Rush on the Bank: Get 50,000,000 total Rush Points - you can earn this over multiple games.

Sands of Time: Complete the Main Quest on Black Ops 4 Zombies IX in under 100 minutes.

Sea Legs: Complete the Main Quest on Black Ops 4 Zombies Voyage of Despair with no downs.

Stand Trial: Complete Trial #1 [the Gauntlets] for each of the first 3 Maps.

Zombie Dark Ops Master: Complete all Dark Ops Challenges.

