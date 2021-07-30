Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 trailer marks the gang's One Last Ride

NBC's cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine dropped the first trailer for its final season which arrives this August. Packed with sight gags, one liners, and the show's signature in-jokes, it's bound to leave nary a dry eye in the house.

The trailer kicks off with Boyle (Joe De Truglio) dropping an on-the-nose remark to Peralta (Andy Samberg), "I'm scared that my time with you will be cut short," before a slew of clips from the previous seven seasons pass by. "I've always had this image of us in our nineties, hunting down criminals at the retirement home.... But I guess that was just a dumb fantasy... Jake, are you crying?"

On the basis of what's previewed here, there's plenty of laughs still in store for Peralta and co, with the remainder of the clip crammed with quips. Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) stares at his phone, telling Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) "Oh no, I seem to have sent a digital phallus portrait", Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) are up to their usual inept hijinks, Rosa gets baked, and Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) make it through parenthood. Cameos from Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and Captain Holt's Corgi Cheddar are, naturally, the highlights.

Season 8 was originally slated to premiere in fall 2020 and wrap in spring 2021. It was pushed back due to the COVID pandemic and subsequently delayed to avoid clashing with the Summer Olympics. That wasn't its final delay.

Last June with four episodes written, showrunner Dan Goor made the decision to scrap the scripts and start afresh, in order to address the escalating police brutality in the US. Samberg admitted this process was "a challenge" but that cast and crew worked together to figure it out.