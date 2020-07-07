Andy Samberg discusses "challenge" of bringing back Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns, the beloved comedy show will look a lot different. Telling the story of a New York precinct's police department made up of a diverse and lovely group of cops, Nine-Nine's future has been brought into question by fans who don't see how it can continue the same way following the murder of George Floyd by an officer and the ensuing civil unrest across the United States.

Actor Terry Crews has already revealed that the writers had to "start over" with season 8, and now Andy Samberg has added that moving forward has proven itself a challenge for everyone involved in the show.

"We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast," Samberg, who plays Jake Peralta, told People. "We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about."

"I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has previously dealt with heavy-hitting subjects, such as a season 4 storyline that saw Terry being racially profiled by police and only being let go when they realised Terry was also a cop. Fans on the internet have suggested the show should go in a completely new direction, such as the team suddenly working in a post office or as firefighters. Whatever the case, we're sure the team behind one of the most wholesome shows on air will find a fitting way to move forward.