Breath of the Wild sequel could be named 'Breath of Duality' says insider

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could potentially be named 'Breath of Duality' according to a recent blog post by an insider.

As pointed out by Nintendo Life , journalist Paul Gale - who has many high profile connections to the video game industry - has shared a post on his own website titled: "Rumor: Botw sequel’s name is (was) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality."

According to the post, Gale got this "intel" from a source who claims that the title of Breath of the Wild 2 contains "its main hook." The title reportedly named 'Breath of Duality' is a reference to the first game in the series as well as "a nod to the fact that you can play as more than the aforementioned title’s Link," hence the word 'duality' supposedly being in the title.

Also contained in the blog post, Gale writes 'duality' is also a reference to "duality between character abilities, on land and floating regions, past and present, darkness and light, etc." However, the post also claims that the person responsible for this info "did note that this name was seen a considerable amount of time ago and could have been one of many template titles."

So don’t start committing this title to memory yet, as Gale’s post also says: "This is a rumor for a reason because it does not come from a direct source." Meaning it could no longer apply to the game when it does eventually release or potentially might not have even been true to begin with.

Almost three years after it was first unveiled at E3 2019, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is still mostly shrouded in mystery. So far, we’ve had a reveal, gameplay trailer, and a 2022 release window but other than that we still don’t know exactly when we will be able to return to Hyrule and what that adventure will be officially called.

What we do know though is that Nintendo Treehouse’s Bill Trinen did previously say that the title contains clues about the story, hence why Nintendo has been so tight-lipped about it all this time.