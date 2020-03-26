Borderlands, BioShock, and XCOM 2 collections are heading to Nintendo Switch this Spring

2K Games has announced three new ported collections of its "beloved series" for Nintendo Switch, revealing in a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini stream that BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands: Legendary Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection will be heading to the platform on May 29.

Check out the trailer below:

BioShock: The Collection is a re-release of the special edition trilogy that launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2017, containing BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite alongside all previously released DLC for each title.

The Borderlands Legendary Collection, meanwhile, is an entirely new package put together exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, featuring the original Borderlands game in addition to Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, once again included with all add-on content previously released for each instalment in the series.

It's unclear if these iterations of Gearbox's looter shooters are the same remastered versions from Borderlands: The Handsome Collection released on PC and consoles in 2015, or ports designed exclusively for the Switch itself, but it's likely that 2K will provide more details in the weeks leading up to launch.

Finally, the XCOM 2 Collection is the same version as that of the title's GOTY edition released a few years ago, containing the base game on top of the War of the Chosen expansion, and four extra DLC packs thrown in for good measure.

2K hasn't clarified the price for each of these newly announced ports, but it looks like there'll be physical editions to pre-order for each one, if you're interested. We'll let you know once we hear anything more. In the meantime, Borderlands 3 has just released its second paid story expansion, leaving plenty for vault hunters to be enjoying right now.

