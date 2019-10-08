Borderlands 3 Typhon Log locations: Where to find every Log and Typhon Dead Drop

If you’ve been blasting your way around Pandora and beyond, you might have noticed some strange locations appearing on your map called Borderlands 3 Typhon Logs, and these are voice recordings that serve as collectibles throughout the game. There are tons of Borderlands 3 Typhon Log locations spread throughout the world, and our guide has tracked them all down for you. Additionally, once you find all of the Typhon Log locations, you’ll unlock a Dead Drop location, which will give you some sweet rewards in Borderlands 3. Let’s get started on searching them out.

Pandora Typhon Log Locations

Ascensions Bluff Typhon Log Locations

There are three different Ascension Bluff Typhon Log locations in Borderlands 3. Below is a guide to each of the Typhon Log locations.

Ascensions Bluff Typhon Log #1

The first Ascensions Bluff Typhon log is located fairly close to the initial spawn point.

Simply continue down the main road until you see a large tower on your right.

You’ll find the first Typhon Log location sitting on a small platform along the edge of the boundary next to the tower.

Ascensions Bluff Typhon Log #2

The second Ascensions Bluff Typhon Log can be found further up the main road, next to the Children of the Vault sign.

As you reach the sign, you should see the Children of the Vault part on the left side of the road and a red eye on the right side.

To the right of the red eye sign you’ll find Typhon Log along the edge of the boundary.

Ascensions Bluff Typhon Log #3

The third and final Ascensions Bluff Typhon log location is probably the hardest to find, but still fairly easy.

You’ll find it by hanging a left just past the Children of the Vault sign at the previous location. You should see some tall pointy rocks in the distance as you round the corner. Continue going around until you pass through some water.

As you come out of the water, there will be a small cliff on your right overlooking the water. Go to the top of the cliff, and you’ll find the Log.

Ascensions Bluff Typhon Dead Drop

Once you have found all three of the Ascensions Bluff Typhon Logs, you’ll be able to find the Ascensions Bluff Dead Drop location.

Head towards the arena until you see the Holy Broadcast Center sign. Just before the sign on your left, you should see some shipping containers at the Catch-A-Ride.

If you’re facing the containers, you’ll see a yellow container lying on the ground to your right. Jump on top of it and you’ll see a hole that will allow you to go inside the container. There, you will find the Ascensions Bluff Typhon Dead Drop location.

Carnivora Typhon Log Locations

here are three different Borderlands 3 Carnivora Typhon Log locations that players can find. Below you will find a short guide which will take you to each of the locations.

Carnivora Typhon Log #1

The first Carnivora Typhon Log location can be found next to a set of stairs.

It’s located fairly close to the initial spawn location and won’t be hard to spot. Simply follow the marker on the map above and you’ll find yourself there in no time.

Carnivora Typhon Log #2

The second Carnivora Typhon Log can be found just before you enter the big portion of the map.

You’ll find it on the third level of the La Cage o’ Tinks. The Log will be sitting in front of a couch which overlooks the main central area of the building.

Carnivora Typhon Log #3

The third Carnivora Typhon Log location can be found in Azlan’s Stash.

It is located inside a cave in the desert area where you’ll see a giant orb looking contraption and a big skull in the background. Head inside the cave and you’ll see the third and final Log.

Carnivora Typhon Dead Drop

The Carnivora Typhon Dead Drop location can be unlocked after you have found all three of the Carnivora Typhon Logs.

It won’t be too hard to find and is located just after you go into the giant portion of the map. You’ll want to look for a tall barrel-looking container just to the left of the entrance to the desert region. You’ll find the Carnivora Typhon Dead Drop location leaning against the big cylinder.

Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log Locations

There are three different Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log locations in Borderlands 3. Below is a guide to each of the Typhon Log locations.

Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log #1

The first Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log location can be found near the Cathedral door that players will need to blow open during one of the missions.

You’ll have to climb down a long ladder to get to the Log, which is located on the edge of a platform.

Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log #2

The second Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log location can be found inside the Cathedral facing the glowing Children of the Vault sign.

You’ll have to slide through a half open door to get inside the necessary area.

Then, climb a giant ladder to get to the upper ledge.

After climbing the ladder, you should see the Typhon Log location right in front of you as you’re facing the Children of the Vault neon sign.

Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log #3

The third and final Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log location can be found in the center of the map.

Specifically, on a ledge close to the giant Children of the Vault skull. If you’re at the bridge facing the skull, simply go to the left of the bridge and you’ll see the Typhon Log.

Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Dead Drop

The Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Dead Drop can be found after finding all three of the Cathedral of the Twin Gods Typhon Log locations.

You’ll find the Dead Drop location just south of the third Log, towards the entrance spawn location. You’re going to want to look for a large pipe sticking out of some rocks. You’ll find the Dead Drop leaning against a chain link fence inside of the pipe.

Devil’s Razor Typhon Log Locations

There are three different Devil’s Razor Typhon Log locations in Borderlands 3. Below is a guide to each of the Typhon Log locations.

Devil’s Razor Typhon Log #1

The first Devil’s Razor Typhon Log location can be found on the far-right side of the map from the initial spawn point.

You’ll find it resting on top of a shipping container. As you near the containers, you should see a ladder leading to the top level.

After climbing the ladder, you’ll see another ladder that you need to climb. Then follow the walkway until you reach the final shipping container. Climb on top and you’ll find the Typhon Log location.

Devil’s Razor Typhon Log #2

The second Devil’s Razor Typhon Log location can be found in the middle of the map near the giant satellite.

You’ll find the Typhon Log sitting on the edge of a cliff to the right of the satellite area entrance. To get on the cliff, simply go behind the rocks and you’ll find a path that will lead you to the top.

Devil’s Razor Typhon Log #3

The third Devil’s Razor Typhon Log location can also be found right next to the entrance spawn location.

Once you get close to the marker, you’ll find the Typhon Log on a cliff, with a buried satellite to your left.

Devil’s Razor Typhon Dead Drop

The Devil’s Razor Typhon Dead Drop location can be unlocked after you have found all three of the Devil’s Razor Typhon Logs.

The Dead Drop can be found close to Roland’s Rest. It can be a bit hard to locate, but you’re going to need to look for a ladder leading to a hole in the ground.

Drop down into the hole and you’ll find yourself at the Devil’s Razor Typhon Dead Drop location.

The Droughts Typhon Log Locations

There are a total of three The Droughts Typhon Log locations in Borderlands 3. Below is a guide to each of the Typhon Log locations.

The Droughts Typhon Log #1

The first The Droughts Typhon Log location can be found on top of some rocks just east of Tannis’s digsite.

Simply follow the marker on the map above and you’ll find the Typhon Log location on top of some rocks in the center of the area.

The Droughts Typhon Log #2

The second The Droughts Typhon Log can be found next to a bus just past the broken bridge.From the bridge, take a left and go up the first hill you see on your left, along the bones.

From the bridge, take a left and go up the first hill you see on your left, along the bones.

You should see a van sitting on the edge of a cliff, with the Typhon Log right next to it.

The Droughts Typhon Log #3

The final The Droughts Typhon Log location can be found on the very opposite end of the map from the spawn point.

You’ll actually come to this location naturally while playing through the main mission, if you’re in no rush to find the Typhon Log location. However, if you’d like to unlock it early, you can do that as well.

The Typhon Log will be resting on the edge of the Dahl Orbital Control. You’ll want to look for a yellow shipping container, as the Typhon Log is sitting a few feet away from it.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t completed the mission, getting to this one is going to require some rock climbing. If you go around the edge, you’ll find some rocks you can climb on to carefully maneuver yourself to the top of the cliff.

You can then hop into the Dahl Orbital Control area and get the Log.

The Droughts Typhon Dead Drop

Once you have found all three of The Droughts Typhon Log locations, you’ll unlock The Droughts Typhon Dead Drop location.

You’ll find the Dead Drop location inside the Dahl building, close to where you begin the Under Taker mission.

If you climb along the rocky edge to the right of the building, you’ll be able to jump over to the open area where you will find the Dead Drop location next to some TV monitors.

Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log Locations

There are three Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log locations in Borderlands 3. This guide will take you to each of the Typhon Log locations.

Konrad’s Hold Typhon #1

The first Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log location can be found close to the middle of the map.

It won’t be hard to find if you follow the marker on the map. You’ll find the Log sitting next to a crushed car.

Konrad’s Hold Typhon #2

The second Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log location can be found on an upper ledge in the middle of the map.

This one is a little bit tricky to get to and will require some fancy jumps. To start, you’ll need to head inside the building close to the entrance to the mines.

Once you get inside you should see four barrels that you can hop on top of. From there, you’ll need to sprint and jump up on a ledge.

Then, you’ll see some boxes that you can jump on to get on top of the next ledge.

Now you should be on a metal walkway. Take a left and go a couple of steps, you should see the Typhon Log location sitting by a window.

Konrad’s Hold Typhon #3

The third and final Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log location can be found at the opening to the mine that leads to Tannis’s hidden lab.

Simply continue along the path that leads to the opening of the mine, and you’ll find the final Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log location. You’ll have to jump down a few holes and follow the path, but it should be straightforward.

Konrad’s Hold Typhon Dead Drop

After you have found the three Konrad’s Hold Typhon Log locations, you’ll be able to find the Konrad’s Hold Typhon Dead Drop.

You’ll find the Dead Drop within the mines, a little bit past where you found the third Typhon Log.

Simply continue down the path and you should see a shipping container on your right side with a crushed car in front of it. Jump on top of the car and then on top of the container, and you’ll find an opening into the container. Drop down and you’ll be at the Konrad’s Hold Typhon Dead Drop location.

The Splinterlands Typhon Log Locations

There are three The Splinterlands Typhon Log locations that players can find in Borderlands 3. Below is a guide to each of the Typhon Log locations.

The Splinterlands Typhon Log #1

The first The Splinterlands Typhon Log location isn’t very hard to find, and is resting on a rock near the radio station.

The rock with the Typhon Log is pretty much directly in front of the giant satellite, it’ll be hard to miss.

The Splinterlands Typhon Log #2

The second The Splinterlands Typhon Log location is a little bit tricky.

There are two ways to get to the Typhon Log. The easiest is to complete The Homestead side mission. Once you’ve done that, you can complete The Homestead Part 2 mission, which will take your right to the Typhon Log.

However, if you don’t want to do that, you can still get to the Typhon Log, but you’ll need to do lots of jumping.

Follow the area marked on the map above and look for a barn like building. To reach it, you’ll have to climb up some rocks on the backside of the barn to get past the gate.

You should see a ladder leading up to the barn that will take you to the first roof. From there, you should see another ladder, which will take you to the very top of the building.

You should be able to follow along the roof until you reach a giant silo. Run and jump off the roof towards the silo and hop onto the rocky area next to the silo, just before the pipe.

Now for the really tricky part, as you’ll need to jump from the rocks onto a pipe down below. Follow along the pipe until you get to a wall, where you can drop down.

Once you’re back on the ground, follow the path until you reach a ledge, drop down from the ledge and you will be at the Typhon Log location.

The Splinterlands Typhon Log #3

The final Typhon Log location should be a breeze compared to the previous one. You’re going to want to head to the roller coaster location.

Go through the area until you reach a building on the opposite side of the entrance. You’ll find the Typhon Log sitting in front of a building on the opposite end of the roller coaster location.

The Splinterlands Typhon Dead Drop

The Splinterlands Typhon Dead Drop location can be unlocked after you have found all three of the Typhon Logs.

Thankfully, it isn’t hard to find. In fact, it is in the area just opposite of the roller coaster location. You’re going to need to look for a shipping container on top of a small hill fairly close to the roller coaster park.

There are no tricks here. There is a giant door that players can walk through into the container, which will lead them directly to The Splinterlands Typhon Dead Drop location.

