Watch the first 13 minutes of Borderlands 3: Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC

Can't wait to hit the slots (with high-powered weaponry) when Borderlands 3 : Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC arrives later this month? Gearbox and 2K Games are giving you an early look at the first 13 minutes of the opening mission. It isn't enough to get into significant story spoilers - unless you didn't already know that Mad Moxxi and Handsome Jack used to go out - but it is long enough to give you an idea of what it will be like to lay siege to an abandoned space casino. Abandoned might be the wrong word, because there's still a whole of stuff in there that's gonna try to kill you.

The Handsome Jackpot was a casino run by ol' Jack himself before he died at the end of Borderlands 2. However, Moxxi reveals in the gameplay video that the establishment was actually her idea. "He stole my designs to build this place, and taking it back is my way of scratching him out of my books forever," Moxxi says as the Vault Hunters approach the opulent tower at the center of the casino. This time the heist is personal.

Between you, the loot, and absolution for Moxxi's poor relationship choices are legions of Hyperion Loader Bots programmed to kill under Jack's orders, and by order of the current occupants of the station. They're called "Wildcards," and years of being stranded in Jack's dilapidated egotist hellscape has not been great for their outlook on life. One of them even fancies themselves the new leader in Jack's absence, so you'll probably have to sort them out before you can wipe your hands of the whole thing.

Moxxi's Heist for the Handsome Jackpot will arrive on December 19, and you'll be able to pick it up as its own standalone DLC or as part of the Borderlands 3 season pass. You'll need to have finished at least Episode 5 of the main campaign in order to play through the DLC, in case you were planning on spinning up a new alt for the occasion.