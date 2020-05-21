Borderlands 3 gets Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption and a new Takedown next month

Borderlands 3 has revealed its third paid DLC expansion and second free Takedown mission.

The new expansion is titled Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption, and it's coming out on June 25. As the Leone-esque title teases, it's a Western-inspired romp across a rough-and-tumble desert planet called Gehenna. Your Vault Hunter is after the bounty on the head of The Devil Riders, a gang of bandits who have been terrorizing the podunk town of Vestige, and to claim it you'll need to use a new vehicle, make the best of Gehenna's unusual flora, and collect a bunch of new loot (of course).

Bounty of Blood introduces the new JetBeast hoverbike, which - on top of being a lot faster than walking - can be fitted with machine guns and mortars. Out in the wilderness, you'll find four new types of objects that will help you in combat or make it easier to explore; shoot some Traitorweed and nearby enemies will temporarily help you out, or use some Breezebloom to leap to new heights, among others. There will also be plenty of loot to find/pry from the fingers of dead bountyheads, much of it with a Western theme.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Three weeks before the new DLC expansion arrives on June 25, you'll be able to play a new Takedown at the Guardian Breach - the first since Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite arrived in November. Guardian Breach will send you to Minos Prime for low-gravity platforming, environmental puzzles, a miniboss, and a main boss encounter.

Like Maliwan, Guardian Breach will automatically scale based on your party size , but it's intended to be a challenge for a party of four fully geared players. Successfully complete the Takedown and you'll be rewarded with themed weapons, gear, and cosmetics.