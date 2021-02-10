Borderlands 3 Director's Cut release date and new content revealed

The Borderlands 3 Director's Cut release date has been revealed, and Gearbox has run down a list of its contents ahead of the DLC expansion's arrival next month.

Gearbox revealed today that the Borderlands 3 Director's Cut release date is set for March 18 as part of Season Pass 2 (which also included the Borderlands 3 Designer's Cut that went live back in November). It's biggest addition, perhaps literally, is a new raid boss called Hemovorous the Invincible. You can find her behind a door on Pandora that's been locked ever since Borderlands 3 launched, and she'll yield top-tier loot if you (and the rest of your party, ideally) manage to take her down.

The Director's Cut also adds in a new set of murder mystery missions. You'll use a new crime scene analysis mechanic to play sci-fi Forensic Files across a new set of locations, as you follow Ava's lead in investigating what may be some supernatural crimes. Keep an eye out for three new Vault Cards coming in the Director's Cut as well; activate a card then complete daily and weekly challenges to level it up. Get far enough and you'll unlock themed cosmetics as well as powerful gear that scales to your level.

The first Vault Card, Fallen Heroes, will go live along with the Director's Cut, and the rest will roll out by the end of this year. They'll never expire once they're available, so you'll be able to choose which one you want to work toward at any given time.