The Book of Boba Fett sets up The Mandalorian season 3 – and potentially more Star Wars spin-offs

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7! Turn back now if you haven't watched the finale on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 doesn't just answer huge questions like whether Baby Yoda chooses the Mandalorian or Jedi training, or if Cobb Vanth survives his showdown with Cad Bane – it also lays the groundwork for more Star Wars spin-offs to come.

The most obvious project set up by the finale is The Mandalorian season 3. In the episode, it's revealed that Grogu chooses to return to Din Djarin rather than continue his Jedi lessons with Luke Skywalker. The adoptive father-son duo have an emotional reunion in the middle of the Mos Espa fight, and then end the episode in the N-1 starfighter together, jetting off to locations unknown. That clears up whether Grogu will be back for the next Mandalorian season, which was in doubt after he left in the season 2 finale.

Plus, The Book of Boba Fett teed up a storyline that's likely to play out across the third Mando season. Din is shown to be struggling with wielding the Darksaber in episode 5, and is tasked with going to the destroyed mines of Mandalore to redeem himself for removing his helmet. It's likely both plot points will come up again in the new season.

That's not the only series set up, either. Ahsoka Tano's reappearance in episode 6 could potentially lead into her own upcoming spin-off show. In the episode, it's revealed that, at some point offscreen, she met Luke, the son of her former teacher Anakin Skywalker. When Luke asks her if he'll see her again, she answers "perhaps." Is that a hint that Luke will be back in Ahsoka's series, along with the returning Hayden Christensen as Anakin? Maybe so, but that's just speculation for now.

Also, since the finale's post-credits scene confirms Vanth survived his Wild West-style shootout with Bane, it seems likely that we'll be seeing him again, too. The Marshal could pop up in The Mandalorian season 3, or even potentially return in a spin-off show of his own.

Whatever happens next, it's clear that the future of Star Wars is wide open.