Bohemian Rhapsody sequel "could happen", according to Queen's Brian May

Queen guitarist Brian May has suggested that Bohemian Rhapsody 2 may be on the cards, revealing that ideas for a sequel are now being considered.

"We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas," May told NME . "It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be. We put a lot of heart and soul into making it and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone with the Wind. But yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen, but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out."

May was a consultant on the original movie, alongside bandmate Roger Taylor. It tracks the story of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury from the band's formation in 1970 to their Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985. Rami Malek plays Mercury, while May is played by Gwilym Lee.

Directed by Bryan Singer, Bohemian Rhapsody was hugely successful (but not, as it turns out, more successful than Gone with the Wind when you account for inflation) and it cleaned up during awards season, too – it won four Oscars, including a Best Actor award for Malek, as well as picking up Best Motion Picture and Best Actor wins at the Golden Globes.