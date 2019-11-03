Bluepoint's cryptic tweet teases remakes of Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, Demon's Souls, and more

While we were all a little preoccupied carving pumpkins and adding the last spooky touches to our costumes, it turns out the master of remasters, Bluepoint Games, was dropping some treats of its own courtesy of a cryptic tweet that teased not one but two unannounced remasters.

Interestingly, the tweet comes just weeks after Bluepoint teased the studio has been working on something for a while now , confirming that that "something" will be for the PS5 and it's "a big one".

“So calm this spooky night,” teased the Halloween tweet. “A symphony of rumors – not one, but two – return from shadow. A resistance to dart home as black monsters escape twisted hills to wander lands and syphon souls. Filter your candy collections, soft from solid, and be eco-friendly. Have a metal Halloween.”

If that all sounds a little, well, strange to you, it's okay – you're not alone. But don't forget, Bluepoint is behind some of gaming's most successful remasters, responsible for our recent revisits to Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus , Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection , Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection, and Dark Souls. So what game could it next have up its sleeve?

As you might expect, fans are working overtime to try and work that out. By using the words given in the mysterious tweet, fans are hypothesising about a whole range of possibilities, including Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Resistance: Fall of Man, Syphon Souls and/or Syphon Filter, Metal Gear Solid, The Legend of Dragoon, and maybe even Demon's Souls.

Most interestingly of all, a month ago we took a guess at what we think Bluepoint might have under wraps and several of them do tie in with the clues in Bluepoint's cryptic tweet. Curiouser and curiouser, eh?

Whatever game Bluepoint Studios is working on for PS5, we reckon it'll be nothing short of breathtaking as any one of these games would thrive on a new console. Here's hoping the studio puts us out of our collective misery soon, eh?