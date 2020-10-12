Where to find the best Bloodborne attire

By the peculiar logic of the Old Gods, the best Bloodborne attire is just as powerful as the weapons you wield in Bloodborne. Something about the eldritch world of Yharnam appears to infuse your apparel with mysterious powers that affect everything from defense to speed to ferocity. Donning yourself in a king's crown, a knight's gauntlets, or a commoner's skirt will have massive implications to your build.

Thankfully, some of these garments come in sets that can hugely modify your stats and make you look as fresh as a Shibuya hooligan whilst empowering you to hitherto unseen levels. So, whether you want to mimic the fashion icon that is Father Gascoigne or emulate that creepy Doll that seems to rule your life in Yharnam, you can find all the help you need here.

Best Bloodborne attire

Ashen Hunter Set

The full set can be purchased with Insight in Hunter's Dream after killing the NPC Gyula in Old Yharnam.

Black Church Set

The full set is found in the Cathedral Ward once you've opened up more of the area by defeating the Blood-starved Beast. From the lantern, take the lower exit into the small graveyard. Take the stairs up here, then turn right and follow the long staircase up. Assuming you've explored enough to open this gate, proceed forward to a small courtyard with two massive patrolling enemies. Instead of entering, turn left to find a passageway down to a gloomy alley packed with lit windows and doors. You'll find the full set along the wall down here.

Blindfold Cap

Found in the first large building in the Upper Cathedral Ward. Inside, head down the stairs and make a U-turn to the back left corner. Follow the narrow hallway over here to a ladder that'll take you to the second floor. There's a hallway full of goodies up here, including the cap.

Bone Ash Set

The full set can be purchased with Insight in Hunter's Dream.

Cainhurst Set

Obtained by joining the Vileblood Covenant.

Charred Hunter Set

This is found in Old Yharnam, during the section where you're fired upon by a machine gun. When you head down the wooden bridge above, take a right. At the back left of this rooftop is a series of ledges you can drop down. This leads to the inside of a large house. You'll find the full set just before leaving through a hole in the wall.

Choir Set

Found in the Upper Cathedral Ward. When you first head up the stairs to enter the large building, it'll be in the first room on a corpse.

Crowfeather Set

Obtained by joining the Hunter of Hunters Covenant. Can also be purchased from the Bath Messenger after obtaining the Crow Hunter Badge.

Doll Set

The complete Doll Set is inside a chest at the Abandoned Old Workshop. To find this secluded area, you must first unlock the Healing Church Workshop. When you cross the bridge to the tower, head around the perimeter instead of going inside. Drop to a lower level to find a series of catwalks and beams inside the tower. It's quite a fall, so carefully look down and left from the entrance to spot a small plank and a door below it. Drop to this plank, then down to the door. Through here is the Workshop, which is laid out identically to Hunter's Dream. The chest containing the set is where the Bath Messenger would be.

Executioner Set

You'll have to reach Forsaken Castle Cainhurst to find this. When you do, move through the castle until you cross a long hallway with a single enemy. When you get back outside, take the next right down a dead end. You'll find two gargoyles guarding the garb, gauntlets, and trousers.

Foreign Set

You start the game with this.

Gascoigne's Set

The full set can be purchased with Insight in Hunter's Dream after defeating Father Gascoigne.

Graveyard Set

The graveyard set is a little tricky to find. In the Forbidden Woods, you'll eventually reach a riverbed area filled with snake enemies. Follow the river until you face a particularly large version of these guys. Take him out, then continue forward. Listen for one of the large pig enemies and look for him atop a hill. He's guarding the fallen tree you see in the screenshot above. Take him out, cross over the tree, and look to the left to find the set.

Gray Wolf Cap

Can be purchased with Insight in Hunter's Dream.

Henryk's Hunter Set

Can be purchased from the Bath Messenger after helping Eileen the Crow kill Henryk.

Iron Yahar'gul Helm

Can be found just past the Yahar'gul, Unseen Village lantern. Take a right at the fork, then follow the stairs down to a rotunda. The helm is on corpse leaning up against a statue.

Knight Set

The knight garb, gauntlets, and trousers can be found in the second part of the library in Forsaken Cainhurst Castle. It's in a chest in the back left corner from the entrance - walk around the long table to reach it.

Madman Set

Can be purchased from the Bath Messenger after defeating the Forgotten Madman in a Chalice Dungeon.

Noble Dress

Found in Forsaken Castle Cainhurst. When you enter this large dining room, take a right around the long tables to find the dress in a chest along the wall.

Student Set

The uniform and trousers are found in Byrgenwerth. When you first enter the building proper, take down the Hunter inside and head up the curved staircase. Take a right and check the chest by the couches to find these.

Another set is found near the Lecture Building Lantern much later in the game. Exit the small room, turn right, and take the first open door on the lift. This small room links to a giant lecture hall, where you'll find the set among the chairs.

Tomb Prospector Set

The full set can be purchased from the Bath Messenger.

White Church Set

As you explore the Forbidden Woods, you'll reach this little village. Head toward the fire - watch out for the hidden pit! - then turn left. There's another trap past that open gate, so bear right near it to head up a hill. Continue this way past a lit-up house (have a chat with the owner if you like) and look for a house with a connected ladder. Climb this to the roof, take out the ravens, and grab the full set off the corpse up here.

Yahar'gul Black Set

This is found at street level upon exiting the jail beneath Yarha'gul Chapel. Make a left from the wagon - watch out for the tough blood-spitting enemies along the road. Head forward until you reach a small courtyard, then check the corpse atop the wagon for the full set.

Yharnam Set

You'll find the Rumpled Yharnam Hat and Sweaty Clothes after descending from the Healing Church Workshop. As you step into the street, look for an alley across from a lit door. You'll find the first two pieces of the set down here.

Yharnam Hunter Set

The full set can be purchased from the Bath Messenger.