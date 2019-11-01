Blizzcon 2019: Watch the opening ceremony here at 11 am PDT / 6 pm BST

If you want to know how to watch BlizzCon 2019, you've checked in just in time. The annual event that celebrates all things Blizzard - and more importantly, announces all new things Blizzard - is kicking off later today, and its opening ceremony is expected to be the biggest in years. Official announcements of both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 (no, not the phone game) big. You can watch BlizzCon 2019's opening ceremony right here and catch it all for yourself via the official Twitch embed above.

The Blizzcon 2019 opening ceremony will begin at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 6 pm GMT today, November 1. If you're attending the event in person, you can also see it yourself at the main Mythic Stage or go to one of the many simulcast presentations on the other stages. The opening ceremony is currently followed by six slots labelled only "Coming Soon" on the official schedule, implying that they'll expand on projects that Blizzard wants to keep a surprise until after the main event.

We've already seen a good number of leaks pointing to the emergence of new sequels for both Overwatch and Diablo, but there will almost certainly be more. With World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth now more than a year old, it's about time for Blizzard to announce the next step in the massive MMORPG's development (and hopefully give us a new, if not surprising, look at where WoW Classic is headed next). Speaking of Warcraft, we're also about due for a Warcraft 3: Reforged release date as well.

Whatever Blizzard has planned for the weekend event, we'll follow all the biggest announcements from Blizzcon 2019 and keep you up to date as they roll out.