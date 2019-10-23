BlizzCon 2019 schedule has 6 mystery slots, but will Diablo 4 be one of them?

The schedule for BlizzCon 2019 has been released, and outside of some of the usual staples, the most interesting part of the schedule is what's not shown in the line-up, since it could very well hint at some possible announcements during the event.

Following the opening ceremony, all of the time slots taking place on the main Mythic stage all simply say "coming soon," which could hint at some big upcoming announcements for new games including the much rumoured Diablo 4 and possibly even Overwatch 2 .

Word about Diablo 4 has been doing the rounds for a while now, and it seems to be the obvious choice when it comes to a new announcement during the event. Back in June, Kotaku reported that Blizzard cancelled a Starcraft first-person shooter to shift focus to the Diablo and Overwatch franchise, and job listings also surfaced earlier this year for the latest entry in Blizzard's hellish dungeon crawler to add even more fuel to the fire. The latest stoke in the rumour-based fire came recently when an industry insider said that we can expect to see Diablo 4 and Diablo 2 remastered at BlizzCon 2019, and also revealed a leaked promotional image showing an artbook for Diablo 4.

Of course, it's also not outside the realms of possibility that we could see an announcement for another World of Warcraft expansion. While nothing is guaranteed at this point, we're likely to at least see one big announcement at this year's event. BlizzCon 2019's opening ceremony is set to kick off on November 1 at 9:30 am PDT / 5:30 pm BST and will run until November 3, with a whole host of esports events and panels for Blizzard's franchises on show throughout. You can check out the full schedule right here.

