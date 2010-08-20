Popular

Blizzard: Diablo III would suit consoles

But studio isn't "pursuing" move just yet

And with the release of Diablo III on the horizon next year, the studio won't rule out the possibility that the title could end up on PS3 and Xbox 360 - even though it's not actively "pursuing" a multiplatform release. Which is a shame. Because we want one.

Speaking exclusively toCVGat Gamescom, Blizzard's Jay Wilson told us that thedeveloper was "focused on the PC game first and foremost."

He added: "I'd be lying if I said we never talk about it, but it's not something we're pursuing right now. I do agree that of all our titles, Diablo would be the easiest to bring over - mainly because of the controls."

