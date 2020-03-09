New Black Widow trailer puts Taskmaster front and centre

The final Black Widow trailer has arrived – and it puts the villain Taskmaster at its centre. The Marvel Phase 4 movie will see Scarlett Johansson's doomed Avenger team up with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova – herself another Black Widow – and David Harbour's Red Guardian to defeat the masked adversary.

We still have no confirmation regarding who will be portraying Taskmaster, though many fans are speculating that Rachel Weisz's character – also a Black Widow – may have alternate intentions. We already know that the actress is playing Melina Vostokoff, who, in the comics, is a villain and wears Iron Maiden Armor. Perhaps the character has been gender-flipped and the armour changed to match Taskmasters?

Whatever the case, the action scenes look incredible, and we cannot wait to see the Black Widow "family" team-up to save the day. Black Widow will be the first Marvel movie to reach cinemas since Spider-Man: Far From Home brought Marvel Phase 3 to a close. It reaches theatres on May 1 and is not expected to be delayed (despite rumours to the contrary).

The family also come together in the latest Black Widow movie poster which, interestingly, also offers up a glimpse at O-T Fagbenle's unnamed character. Still no sign of Ray Winstone, though.

