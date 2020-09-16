Scarlett Johansson addresses Black Widow's fate in Avengers: Endgame

While Avengers: Endgame may be the highest-grossing movie of all time, the Russo brothers-directed blockbuster also caused a few controversies. The most widely spoken about concerns the fate of Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, who died on the planet Vormir so that Hawkeye could retrieve the Soul Stone.

Many fans were upset that the character was not given a funeral scene like Tony Stark, while others were disappointed that she died in such a way. Yet, Johansson herself argues that Natasha's sacrifice was the character finally making "an active choice" after her 10-year journey.

"I love Natasha,” she tells Total Film in the new issue. “She’s had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that’s her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that’s in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice.”

Johansson adds that the upcoming Black Widow movie offers “resolution” for fans of the character, while director Cate Shortland assures that the film will “honour” Natasha’s death in Endgame. "That [death] gives Black Widow an added heart at the end, because it’s not wrapping [the story] up," Shortland adds. "It’s actually what you feel – it’s not a narrative thing. It’s like, how do we make the audience feel?"

