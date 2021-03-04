Black Panther 2 star Lupita Nyong'o teases "exciting" plans for Marvel sequel

Lupita Nyong'o has teased what we can expect from Black Panther 2 – apparently, director Ryan Coogler has some exciting plans up his sleeve for the Marvel sequel, even if this time around we'll be visiting the kingdom of Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already confirmed that T'challa will not be recast to replace the late Boseman, who passed away in August 2020. The character won't be digitally replaced with CGI, either.

“It’s gonna be different, of course, without our king to go back into that world," Nyong'o said in an interview with Good Morning America . "But I know that all of us are dedicated to carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther. And [director] Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.”

Nyong'o played Nakia in Black Panther, T'Challa's former lover and an undercover spy for Wakanda. Filming is due to start in July 202 – alongside Nyong'o, Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, T'Challa's sister, Winston Duke will be back as M'Baku, the leader of Wakanda's mountain tribe, and Angela Bassett will reprise her role as T'challa and Shuri's mother. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is said to be in talks to play an unspecified antagonist.