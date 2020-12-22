Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Mastercraft weapon skins datamined

Three unreleased Mastercraft weapon skins for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have been revealed through a datamine.

In the video below, you can see all three datamined Mastercraft weapon skins for both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Firstly there's an AK-47 Mastercraft weapon skin, which emblazons the weapon with Soviet markings and even puts several rockets atop the weapon. Talk about pimping out a weapon.

Next, there's an unreleased Mastercraft weapon skin for the AK-47u SMG. While the first Mastercraft weapon skin showed off some incredibly slick designs, this SMG redesign basically looks quite like a nerf gun, although that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Finally, there's a KSP 45 Mastercraft weapon skin. This skin is called Tape Deck, because it actually has a built-in tape player on the side of the weapon (we're in the 1980s, remember). In the weapon inspection footage in the video above, it looks like you can actually switch out the tape on the side of the weapon for a different track.

If you're unfamiliar with what these Mastercraft skins are, they're top-tier customizations for weapons in Call of Duty games. Keep in mind that they don't have any bearing on the weapon's actual performance in the game, so they're purely cosmetic items only that change the entire look of the weapon in question.

Right now, we have no idea of when these Mastercraft weapon skins will be available for purchase in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. We also don't know if any additional Mastercraft skins will be arriving outside of the three that have been datamined, but when these three do arrive, they'll set you back 2,400 COD Points according to individual bundle listings on COD Tracker.

