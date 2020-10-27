Black Friday gaming deals 2020

Quick links Jump straight to the Black Friday gaming deals you want with these links:

Although the sales event itself is still a few weeks away, some early Black Friday gaming deals have already begun to appear. To keep you up to speed, we've gathered up the best of these and have listed them below. Be sure to drop in every now and then; more offers are sure to pop up as retailers get ready for the full Black Friday deals.

As for what you can expect from the Black Friday gaming deals, accessories like headsets and hard drives are sure to receive a discount; they're always popular during the Holiday season as gifts, to say nothing of PS Plus deals, Xbox Game Pass, or Xbox Live deals. Similarly, we'd expect to see reductions on many of the year's biggest games.

Will we get some next-gen offers on Xbox Series X and PS5 during the Black Friday gaming deals as well? Probably not, unfortunately. Brand-new consoles don't normally see reductions until they've been out for a few months. However, we do expect more stock to appear after the systems have launched. Considering how popular the PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders have been (both sold out across the board), the chance to pick up a console before Christmas would be a big deal.

We are expecting some Nintendo Switch offers, though. This home and handheld console has been a real hit over the course of this year, and it's been quite difficult to find as a result. With any luck, we'll get more stock and discounts as part of the Black Friday gaming deals. Just be sure to move fast - they're likely to sell out quickly.

Anyway, down to business - here are the best Black Friday gaming deals so far.

Black Friday gaming deals - Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A highlight of the Black Friday gaming deals will almost certainly be Nintendo Switch. It's been tremendously popular throughout the year, and we don't expect that to change during the Holiday season sales. Plus, Nintendo products are fairly infamous for holding their value so any discounts we can get on games and accessories are welcome.

To point you in the right direction, we've gathered the best offers on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories right here. Because our price-matching software is updated every half-hour, don't forget to bookmark this page and come back for new Black Friday gaming deals every now and then.

Nintendo Switch console

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch consoles aren't easy to get hold of right now; they've been incredibly popular over the last few months. That's why we're hoping the Black Friday gaming deals will throw us a bone. If any offers are available, you'll find them below.

Hunting down a Switch but unsure which version to go for? We'd recommend this 'standard' model if you want maximum flexibility. It can be used on the TV or in handheld mode, meaning you can switch seamlessly from a Mario Kart tournament with your family to a solo session of Animal Crossing on the sofa.

For more offers, don't forget to check in with the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Nintendo Switch Lite console

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want to get a Nintendo Switch to play by yourself, on a budget, or for a younger family member, the Lite model is perfect. It's a cheaper, sturdier version of the console that boils the experience down to its bare essentials. Namely, it can only be played in handheld mode (e.g. it cannot connect to a TV) but will still play all the same games.

For more offers, don't forget about our guide to the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite prices and bundle deals.

Nintendo Switch games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are almost certainly going to be game discounts during the Black Friday gaming deals, so we've started to hunt down offers on must-have Switch games. That includes everything from Super Mario 3D All-Stars to the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we'll keep adding to this list as and when new price cuts appear. Because Nintendo Switch games are usually quite expensive, we'll take any discounts we can get our hands on.

For further reductions, head over to our page on the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales.

Nintendo Switch accessories

(Image credit: Nintendo)

No matter whether you've just picked up a Switch or have had one for a while, it's always a good idea to look out for the best Nintendo Switch accessories during the Black Friday gaming deals. Regardless of what you need - be it a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a screen protector - you'll find the best offers here.

If nothing else, we'd recommend the best case for Nintendo Switch to keep your console safe no matter whether you use it at home or out and about. A Nintendo Switch SD card (AKA a memory card) is equally essential due to the system's rather meagre 32GB of internal storage.

Black Friday gaming deals - PlayStation

(Image credit: Sony)

With the PlayStation 5 launch now imminent, all eyes on are Sony. With that in mind, we've made sure that all the best offers on PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories can be found right here.

The Black Friday gaming deals aren't just about next-gen, though. It's also the perfect opportunity to grab a bargain on everything PS4, especially now that it's being superseded by a newer system. Be sure to check in every now and then as a result - we'll keep this section updated with all the best offers as the sales season picks up steam.

PS5 consoles

(Image credit: Sony)

The PlayStation 5 is almost here, and it'll have officially launched when the full Black Friday gaming deals get started. With any luck, the console will be easier to find by then; thanks to plenty of buzz and a low PS5 price, it's been selling out everywhere.

With that in mind, definitely keep your eye on the widget below for updates on stock and any potential offers - they'll appear here first. You can also check in with our page of PlayStation 5 pre-orders for more deals.

PS4 consoles

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS4 has had an excellent run and is now in its twilight years, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be looking for discounts on the console. In fact, we'd say doing so is a good idea - it has a full generation of amazing games under its belt, and the price will almost certainly drop now that the next PlayStation generation has arrived.

We've listed today's top PS4 price cuts below. More specifically, you'll find reductions for the PS4 Pro. If you ask us, the Pro is the best value for money; it's a more powerful option that will display games in 4K resolution, meaning they'll look their best on your TV.

To get a wider range of deals, don't forget to check in with our guide to the best PS4 bundles.

PS4 & PS5 games

(Image credit: Sony)

We're expecting more than a few PS4 games to go on offer during the Black Friday gaming deals, so we've started rounding up ones to look out for here. That includes everything from Star Wars: Squadrons to Marvel's Avengers, not to mention pre-orders for upcoming games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Our price-matching software is updated every 30 minutes, so bookmark this page and pop back every now and then to see what offers are available.

PS5 games

PlayStation accessories

(Image credit: Future)

A new console means new accessories, and there are more than a few on offer for next-gen. As well as the mandatory controller, you can also get advanced gaming headsets, a remote for media apps like Disney Plus or Netflix, and an HD streaming camera. You can see the full range in our feature on PS5 accessories.

The Black Friday gaming deals will almost certainly include a load of PS4 peripherals, too. Need a new controller or headset? Now's your chance - some of the best PS4 accessories can be found below.

Black Friday gaming deals - Xbox

With next-gen just around the corner in the form of the Series X (to say nothing of the Xbox Series S), there's a lot of interest in Xbox this holiday season. We've got our fingers crossed that the Black Friday gaming deals will offer fresh stock of the console, not to mention some accessories as well. If any appear, you'll find them listed below.

We're also hoping for discounts on current generation accessories and games. Because so many of these are compatible with the Series X and S, any price cut we can get will be a bargain.

Xbox Series X console

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The next generation is almost upon us, but Microsoft's premier console is proving difficult to get hold of at the moment - it's currently sold out everywhere we look. However, we're hopeful that'll change as the Black Friday gaming deals wear on. If any offers appear, you'll find them in our list below.

Curious about which Xbox to go for? In so many ways, the flagship Xbox Series X is the full next-gen experience. It has more horsepower, offers games in 4K resolution, and has a much larger memory. Thanks to its disc drive, it also gives you maximum flexibility.

Xbox Series S console

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The cheaper Series S is also launching this November, and we expect more stock to appear during the Black Friday gaming deals. If any offers pop up, you'll find them here first.

What's the difference between this and the Series X, though? The Xbox Series S is able to play all the same next-gen games, but it doesn't have a disc drive and isn't as powerful. That means it's perfect as a machine for running Xbox Game Pass, those who want to keep costs low, or if you don't have a 4K TV. And while it isn't able to display games in 4K (it'll only 'upscale' them for 4K televisions), everything will still look incredible.

For more, check in with our dedicated Xbox Series S pre-orders page.

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One games

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We suspect there will be more than a few Xbox games on offer during the Black Friday gaming deals, and you'll find any discounts below. Because many Xbox One games also work on Xbox Series X, you're getting excellent value for money.

Be sure to watch out for pre-orders, too. It's very possible that the most recent Assassin's Creed, not to mention Cyberpunk, will receive healthy reductions ahead of their launch. Watch them like a hawk if you want to save money.

Xbox accessories

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Regardless of which Xbox you'll be playing on, the Black Friday gaming deals offer a opportunity to get big discounts on essential Xbox gear. And because many Xbox One accessories are compatible with Xbox Series X, you don't need to worry about wasting your money on current-gen gear.

To see a more comprehensive list of deals, head over to our page of the best Xbox One accessories.

