Black Dynamite 2 is definitely on the way

Salt and Black Dynamite could both be busting back into cinemas for new action-packed skirmishes, if new reports are to be believed.



Dynamite , which is currently the subject of a UK campaign to get the film into as many cinemas as possible, opened Stateside last year. And star/writer Michael Jai White is keen to get a follow-up into production.



Talking with The Mirror , he said:



“Oh, absolutely, I’ve had the idea for Black Dynamite 2 for quite a while now, and it’s gonna start where Black Dynamite left off - there’s lots of things we didn’t get a chance to do in the first one.



“You know how Black Dynamite just grows in ridiculousness? Well, this will be a fitting sequel.”



He’s also chuffed that the film’s received such a warm response on both sides of the pond, adding:



“It’s got this cult thing going on for sure. There are theatres in the US that have committed to showing it for an entire year and there are people showing up to screenings in 70s regalia, quoting lines from the movie, which makes us quite proud.



“It feels really great to be called Black Dynamite, because that’s something I created.”



Meanwhile, Salt screenwriter Kurt Wimmer is all for continuing the spy escapades of Evelyn Salt, while Angelina Jolie has already mentioned numerous times that she hopes the first film spawns a franchise.



Sony are reportedly waiting for the final box office tally before they decide whether or not to continue Salt’s adventures. So far it’s only made $103m Stateside, which is just a whisker off its $110m budget. This one could go either way…



Do either of these flicks need sequels? Chat below…

