Black Adam producer teases JSA, DCEU crossovers, and a "very unique and intense cinematic ride"

Black Adam – played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – is set to shake up the DCEU more than any other superhero or anti-hero before him.

How? Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has teased as much, outlining the Justice Society of America's (JSA) introduction, Black Adam’s character, and even possible future plans for Kahndaq’s ruler.

“Audiences are going to go crazy when they see the story and sequences we’ve been creating that showcase this world and more importantly what Black Adam is truly capable of,” Garcia told Collider.

“It’s fun to truly showcase all of his abilities and watch someone with this much power who, unlike other powerful DC characters, doesn’t believe in pulling their punches. Then on top of that you add in the complexity of his character and the things he’s carrying with him, what he’s been through, what he’s come from and where he’s going to go... and it makes for a very unique and intense cinematic ride.”

It’s who Black Adam could be going toe-to-toe with, though, that has piqued most fans’ interests.

The JSA – a collection of heroes that include the likes of Atom Smasher (set to be played by Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate, and Hawkman – will all appear opposite Black Adam and will draw inspiration from the pages and panels of the comics. Just maybe leave the talking crocodile out of this one?

“I think [the fans] are going to be really excited to see what elements from classic storylines we take inspiration from as we bring these characters together. When you take a powerhouse like Black Adam and inject him into this DC cinematic universe you want to make sure you are putting characters around him that can really up the stakes,” Garcia said.

Dwayne Johnson ended Black Adam’s DC FanDome reveal with a callout of the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman. But is that on the cards? For now, nothing official. Garcia said there are “multiple ongoing conversations” in regards to future plans – but it sounds like the JSA is going to be more than enough for him to handle come 2021.

