Bidoof’s Big Stand is a new short film from The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has released another Pokemon-themed short film and this time Bidoof gets his turn in the spotlight.

The eight-minute long short film titled 'Bidoof’s Big Stand' can be found on the official Pokemon YouTube channel as well as embedded below. In the 2D short, Bidoof attempts to find his place in the world amongst various types of Pokemon, from his own kind, to Piplup, and even Lucario. The adorable little guy is just trying his best and we were rooting for him so hard whilst watching the animation.

This is in no way the first time The Pokemon Company has made an adorable short for its YouTube channel, as it previously made us all fall in love with Hisuian Voltorb in a stop-motion animated short as well as inspired us with a short film where Piplup attempts to bulk up in the gym over on the Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel.

If you just can’t get enough of Pokemon these days - and haven’t been keeping up to date with what The Pokemon Company has to offer these days - we have some great news for you. Not only is there a Pokemon full length feature film currently available on Netflix called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle , but there’s also a brand new Pokemon game due out in just a few weeks time.

The upcoming game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus , got a brand new trailer earlier this week where we got to see more of the Hisuian-type Pokemon as well as brand new abilities coming to the game such as crafting . Fans will be able to get their hands on the upcoming open-world Pokemon game on January 28, 2022 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.