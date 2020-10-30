Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still alive and “progressing well”

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is "progressing well," according to a recent update from Ubisoft's CEO.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot fielded questions after an earnings call on behalf of the company. "The game is progressing well," Guillemot said of Beyond Good and Evil 2. "The world is really fantastic; as you could see, Netflix also decided to take that universe and create a movie with it. So there's a lot of progress in that team and the game is coming along very well."

The movie Guillemot mentions in the earnings call was announced by Netflix back in July. It'll be developed by Detective Pikachu's Rob Letterman, and is currently still in development.

The scant update for Beyond Good and Evil 2 comes after the departure of director Michel Ancel earlier this year. Ancel departed not only the project at Ubisoft, but the entire games industry as well.

In all, it's been over two years since we've seen Beyond Good and Evil 2. After the project was first unveiled at E3 2017, Ubisoft would debut a new trailer for the game at E3 2018, which you can see for yourself just below.

Since then, there's been next to no information about Beyond Good and Evil 2 from Ubisoft. Additionally, there's never been any confirmation about the platforms the prequel is designed for, but Ancel previously told Kotaku that the game is designed to run on "many platforms."

Elsewhere in the Ubisoft earnings call, the developer/publisher announced that Far Cry 6 had been delayed out of February 2021, and is now set to launch at an unknown point between April 2021 and March 2022. The company also outlined the same release window for Rainbow Six: Quarantine.

