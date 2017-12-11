"Better than Empire" – The first (spoiler-free) Star Wars: The Last Jedi reactions are here

Your heart is beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? Make no mistake, Christmas is all well and good – but it’s got nothing on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi release week. To whet your appetite, here are some of the first reactions from the lucky few who attended the world premiere late last week and don’t worry, we’ve kept it spoiler-free. I hate them all so, so much.

Better than Empire Strikes Back?!

If you’re not already excited, then check out these reactions to how they fit in personal Star Wars rankings. They range from the greatest Star Wars movie ever (OMG!), to better than Empire Strikes back to the exceptional, but not quite as good as Empire. Still, that’s some compliment.

I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH10 December 2017

Just saw #TheLastJediRian Johnson has created something no one else ever has in the #StarWars universe. I was floored. Funny, engaging, wild, surprising. Stay away from spoilers.10/10Better than Empire.10 December 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo10 December 2017

Get ready for shocks...

No spoilers here, don’t worry. But you’ve been warned to prepare yourself. Avoid all chatter (other than this article, obvs) about what you’re going to see, because the early signs are that this is going to be off the charts.

You all have no idea what you're about to see. The saga has truly changed forever #TheLastJedi10 December 2017

There’s a scene in #StarWars #TheLastJedi that I keep playing over and over in my head, that is so stunning and unexpected that I don’t want to forget how I felt seeing it for the first time. This movie feels unlike any other Star Wars movie in all the ways I hoped. pic.twitter.com/zlDW4yOjp210 December 2017

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP10 December 2017

Any outstanding performances?

While dissections of how well everyone comes across in The Last Jedi is best left for a time far, far away, there is already some early buzz around a few of the major players. Rian Johnson, especially – no wonder he’s been given another three movies to play with! – and Mark Hamill (who apparently gives his best ever Luke Skywalker performance) are the ones in the spotlight so far.

I just saw #StarWars #TheLastJedi and holy hell is it a masterpiece in a lot of insane ways. I think the standout factor is @rianjohnson’s A+ direction. There has never been a Star Wars Movie like this.10 December 2017

#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill's best performance as Luke Skywalker10 December 2017

Guys. @rianjohnson has made the most epic, emotionally powerful @starwars film ever. Hands down. My strong advice is to be very wary of spoilers. The less you know about #TheLastJedi, the better. Bravo, bravo, bravo.10 December 2017

A Rose by any other name...

Away from the actual movie, Star Wars Battlefront 2 actress Janina Gavankar captured a wonderful moment between Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran. Tran, the newcomer to the pop-culture behemoth, was a bit overwhelmed by it all. But, in a moment to warm even the coldest of hearts, Daisy Ridley was there to help her every step of the way.

I feel strange posting a private moment, like this. But this level of emotion, met with this level of support, is @StarWars encapsulated. pic.twitter.com/lYd1bCcr1V10 December 2017

The stars came out to play...

It wasn’t just a few journalists jotting notes down in a half-empty cinema. Oh no. A galaxy of stars walked down the red carpet, including some of those under Disney’s ever-increasing umbrella in Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Star Wars: Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk.

The Force is strong with this movie. #StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/l3pNvhQ0H110 December 2017

Went to #TheLastJediPremiere last night. Amazing! The movie is incredible. Spoiler alert: K-2SO is still dead. #TheLastJedi #RogueOne10 December 2017

