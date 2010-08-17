Best & Worst: Detective Movies

Flitting from old school to high school, noir gets hip again with a lick of post-millennial paint that re-casts typical detective movie staples in the blush of teenworld. Somehow, Brick does it without lessening any of the emotional blows, drawing clever parallels between the confusing, isolated existence of teens and the noirscape it draws inspiration from.



After the frisky campery of his Third Rock From The Sun series, Gordon-Levitt here proved he was one to keep a beady eye on (he’s even got the Chinatown -nodding busted shnoz).