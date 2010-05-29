Best of Cheat Planet May 24th-28th

Red Dead Redemption has swept the country, as Rockstar games have a habit of doing, and I can’t seem to turn my system on without seeing one of my friends playing it. The abundance of side missions also seem to be popular, and in that vein we’ve assembled a little Hunting guide for those looking to track down all the wildlife and viciously murder it. Even if you’re not an animal hater, the side quests are required to unlock a secret new outfit that gives you additional Dead Eye meter.

Wasn’t aware of the secret costumes and such? Check out J.F. Fox’s FAQ that’s got a 10 gallon hat’s worth of hints and RDR info. BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

As if all that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got cheat codes and tips for unlocking Avatar items over in RDR’s cheat page which you will magically arrive at by clicking on these orange words right here.

P.S. If you're feeling particularly dastardly, click here to check out our little articleon one ofRDR's most clever achievements/trophies.

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Once again Mario has managed to live up to his huge reputation bystarring yet another great game. The biggest change in Mario Galaxy 2 is definitely the increased difficulty, which makes collecting all 120 stars no small feat.

Fortunately for you, we’ve got a guide to all 120 stars in addition to a guide for collecting all of the comet medals. Keep in mind though, that just knowing where the goods are located doesn’t mean getting them will be easy. Better bring your platforming A-game this time around, cause Mario isn’t cutting you any slack.

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 2 is kind of like Shadow of the Colossus in that you fight enormous bosses that take planning to defeat. Actually aside from that, these games are nothing at all alike, so forget I made that anology. The skyscraper sized Class G Akrids in Lost Planet 2 do require some strategy to take down though, which is what GamesRadar’s Lost Planet 2 Boss guide is here for.

Given the somewhat frustrating need to restart an entire level when you run out of respawns, definitely take advantage of the guide to avoid the dreaded “controller through the HDTV” syndrome. And make sure to play with some real, breathing teammates, because the AI is totally brain-dead.

May 28th, 2010