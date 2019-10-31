The best movie costumes and TV show costumes from Halloween 2019

Hollywood offers an endless supply of Halloween costumes, whether you're capitalizing on the hottest film of the year or dipping back into the annals of television history, movies and TV will always offer up inspiration. The best costumes are ones that incorporate DIY elements and demonstrate a keen understanding of pop culture. We combed the darkest corners of the Internet to find 2019's best TV and movie Halloween costumes, and this year did not disappoint. We've got an ode to shirtless Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and a pug playing the damn triceratops in Jurassic Park. Scroll down to see more iconic costumes (maybe you'll be here next year).

Star Wars

happy halloween lol pic.twitter.com/O7oicVt8HcOctober 27, 2019

Star Wars is represented by both high and low brow costumes this year, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Nerdist contribution editor Lindsey Romain took to Twitter to post a costume so good we did a spit take when we saw it. Shirtless Kylo Ren is the meme that keeps on giving, and this take is all too perfect. On the other, more stately end of the spectrum, Michigan artist Lynn Carson Harris posted a beautiful Admiral Holdo costume. It's the perfect shade of mauve from head to toe, and Harris apparently used a skinny t-shirt as a pattern and sizing guide. Holdo would be proud.

Midsommar

Hi @Florence_Pugh It took almost three weeks in the making, but I’ve decided to go full May Queen for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/cmZccOijs1October 26, 2019

We knew Midsommar was going to invade the fall, and we weren't let down. MIdsommar's official Twitter account has been sharing some of the best costumes, which include a dog in the May Queen outfit, and quite a few bears. Plus, Florence Pugh retweeted another May Queen costume, made by Twitter user @callumthough. According to him, the impressive floral costume took nearly three weeks to make - and we're not surprised. Just looking at these costumes gives us an allergy attack.

Spirited Away

New York subway pictures are usually nightmare-ish, but Halloween brings it to another level. Is there anything scarier than No-Face, a creature that can literally eat you and gain your personality traits? How about a No-Face that's double the size of everyone else on the subway, casually sitting on the bench in front of you? Manhattan is a weird place - Halloween only makes it weirder.

Jurassic Park

Our first couples costume. pic.twitter.com/bFpHO2TAciOctober 31, 2019

Animals on Halloween are guaranteed to win people over, but there's something to be said about going above and beyond putting a Petco costume on your pooch. Enter Dr. Alan Grant and his friendly triceratops, a gift bestowed upon us from Observer's editorial director Mary von Aue. The Tweet was first posted as a response to The Outline calling for photos of dogs in costumes and is captioned "our first couples costume." Dr. Grant looks great - the denim shirt looks like it's made of the exact same material as Sam Neill's, and the horns on this pug's head are sending us.

Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call 👻 pic.twitter.com/ApxvVqkNdcOctober 30, 2019

Speaking of the magic of animals and Halloween, here's something that'll overwhelm you with cuteness. The Twitter account @an1malbible posted a clip of two Golden Retrievers doing their best Ghostbusters impression. One is dressed as a Ghostbuster while the other is, very clearly, a terrifying ghost. The looks on their faces are enough, the costumes are an added joy.

Gremlins

Gremlins 2 gave us Greta the Gremlin and for that, we're thankful. TV anchor Alex Holley gave us a Greta the Gremlin costume and for this, we're ecstatic. Holley posted the costume on Instagram and the attention to detail is iconic: her makeup is an almost exact replica of Greta's down to the overdrawn lips and garish purple eye shadow, green ears peek out from underneath a soft, Hollywood glam green wig, and her entire skin is painted a sickly green. Greta the Gremlin was a feisty one, and Holley portrays her perfectly.

Kiki's Delivery Service

don’t lose ur magic !! pic.twitter.com/ZuqkkxYmYHOctober 27, 2019

Kiki's Delivery service is one of the best witch movies of all time, and Twitter user Melissa Lozada-Oliva knows it. She posted a side-by-side of her couples Halloween costume based off of Kiki and Tombo. From the pastel yellow sweater tied around Tombo's shoulders to the plastic red broom standing in for Kiki's mode of transportation, this is a great homage to a fantastic film. All that's missing is the black cat...

The Mask/V for Vendetta mash-up

Kotaku's senior video producer Chris Person has trolled us with his Halloween costumes before. In 2016 he tweeted that the worst Halloween costume would be a mix of Heath Ledger's Joker and Austin Powers, and a year later he did that exact costume. This year, he went for another, even more baffling mashup: V for Vendetta's V and the Mask's Stanley Ipkiss. While at first glance this looks like a pretty faithful homage to V, a peek behind the mask reveals Ipkiss in full green masked madman form. As Person wrote, nobody stopped him.

