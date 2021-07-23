The best Fortnite merchandise in 2021 - get a real-life Victory Royale with these t-shirts and toys

Quick links Jump straight to the Fortnite merchandise and deals you want with the quick links below: 1. T-shirts

2. Toys

3. Nerf blasters

4. Today's Amazon Fortnite deals

Considering how thoroughly it's conquered the pop-culture world in the last few years, it probably won't come as a surprise to hear that there's no shortage of Fortnite merchandise. And that's kinda the problem - it can be tricky to know where you should start. There are t-shirts, toys, replicas, Nerf blasters, and… well, the list goes on.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best Fortnite merchandise here, ranging from Funko Pop! figures to clothing. It should provide inspiration no matter whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else.

Fortnite merch deals: Save up to 15% or more at Amazon US

You'll find the lowest prices below, too. Our bargain-hunting software is always on the lookout for deals, and it's regularly updated with the latest discounts. Keep an eye out for a price cut!

Fortnite merchandise - t-shirts

(Image credit: Fortnite / Epic Games)

If you want to wear something Fortnite-themed while flossing to your latest Victory Royale (or are just searching for cheap and cheerful Fortnite merchandise), there are plenty of branded t-shirts. Besides being affordable, they offer a similar amount of variety to in-game skins. If it's even slightly popular, you can bet your butt there will be a t-shirt to represent it.

As always, remember to double-check the sizing and fit before pulling the trigger. Trust me, you don't want to order an awesome tee, rip open the parcel, and (oh, the humanity) find out that it's actually for five year-olds.

Fortnite merchandise - toys

(Image credit: Jazwares)

As you'd expect, one of the biggest franchises in the world has spawned more than a few action figures since its launch in 2017. That gives us a lot of ground to cover, so strap in. To help narrow things down, we've listed some of the best Fortnite toys below.

This terrifyingly vast branch of Fortnite merchandise can be divided into two categories: toys that are built for kids to play with/wreck/leave all over the floor for you to tread on, or collectibles for display. The four-inch range is ideal if you want something cheap to sling in your child's toybox, for example. Meanwhile, the more expensive six-inch Legendary Series equivalents (or the McFarlane line ) have a higher level of detail and articulation that makes them great for older fans. Funko Pop! Vinyls sit somewhere in the middle.

Fortnite merchandise - Nerf blasters

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The most on-brand Fortnite merchandise would have to be Nerf's range of blasters. Besides recreating the game's weapons in real life, they allow you to battle for a Victory Royale with friends at home, on the playground, and beyond. You can find out more in our guide to the best Fortnite Nerf guns .

Before you start shopping, be aware that there are a couple of different kinds to choose from: traditional toys that fire soft darts and Super Soaker water blasters. If you want the latter, you can get some recommendations in our guide to the best water guns .

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons