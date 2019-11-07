More loot (Image credit: McFarlane, Funko) Best Fortnite toys

The Borderlands series has always been about getting your hands on as much glorious loot as possible, so it makes sense for the best Borderlands 3 merch to bring us some real-life treasure. Because there's a lot to choose from (especially now that Borderlands 3 has been unleashed upon us), we've whittled that list down to the most tempting gear. This includes everything from t-shirts to toys. Our team of bargain-hunters have also gone looking for deals wherever possible, and you'll find these below.

As for what's available, the best Borderlands 3 merch is every bit as wild as the game itself. There are your standard hoodies and mugs, sure, but there are also cosplaying ducks. You can even get your hands on the iconic Psycho mask that's become the face of the series.

No matter what you're looking for - and regardless of whether it's a gift for you or a loved one - we've got all the best Borderlands 3 merch right here.

Best Borderlands t-shirts

The easiest (and cheapest) way to show off your love for Borderlands is by grabbing a branded t-shirt. With Borderlands 3 having recently landed, you're not short on options. There are a load of designs floating around the internet, ranging from the Vault logo to a tee advertising 'the majestic Butt Stallion'. Happily, that variety means you can be as blazon or subtle with your fandom as you like. You can browse the range by clicking the link below.

Best Borderlands hoodies

With the colder months coming up fast, you can combine your love of all things Borderlands with staying toasty this winter. There are some really cool designs on offer when it comes to hoodies, including odes to the franchise's many in-game companies. We also appreciate the fact that, while there are bold sweaters that are a colorful assault on the senses, it's possible to get more subtle alternatives as well.

Best Borderlands toys

Alright, this is where things really blow up. They are loads of Borderlands toys out there for every character imaginable, and there are some awesome replicas amongst their number from McFarlane Toys, Numskull, and Funko. Whether it's Claptrap you're after or Borderlands 2 villain Handsome Jack, you're likely to find it here.

Best Borderlands caps

Borderlands is doing pretty well for itself when it comes to hats; there are baseball caps and rad snapbacks that either play it cool with a restrained Vault logo or go all-in with embroidered patches inspired by characters (including Tiny Teena's creepy rabbit mask). A tasteful way to show off your fandom.

