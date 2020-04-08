Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes for your collection

The best Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes show just how creative the Animal Crossing community is, with everything from Marvel-inspired shits to Pokemon jackets and Nintendo Gameboy cases for your Nook Phone. Whether you're an aspiring designer looking for inspiration or, like me, a lazy person who still wants a wardrobe to die for, we've collected all the best codes right here for you to peruse.

How to use Animal Crossing: New Horizons design codes

First, you'll need to unlock the tailor in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so you can access the screen at the back of the Able Sisters store. Using that screen you can 'search by design ID' or 'search by creator ID.' To find any of the designs below, just enter the 14 digit custom design ID and voila, you will be able to access it and flaunt your new look around town.

Gaming inspired design codes

Cross the gaming streams with design homages to Geralt from The Witcher, Metal Gear Solid, Mega Man and the infamous Goose.

I’ve been very much preoccupied with playing Animal Crossing New Horizons ; but as I am still very much into the Witcher as well, I designed a bunch of Witcher patterns! Have fun cosplaying Geralt of Rivia :>!#ACNHdesigns #acnhpatterns pic.twitter.com/OFqqw95FhXApril 5, 2020

Kazuhira Miller in ACNH? More likely than you think.#ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/gJfx4KJ0R7April 1, 2020

Mega Man Legends inspired! I love that game, peep my island name :D (Roll coming soon) #AnimalCrossing #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossingDesigns pic.twitter.com/XrIGfttR6pApril 3, 2020

Get mischievous in this shirt based on Miscellaneous Goose Game 🦢Shared by Ren on Reddit:https://t.co/kW7hij0oHx#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/vDGD1Z4LdBApril 1, 2020

Marvel design codes

All of the bold superhero looks, none of the fear of being wiped out in a single snap of a villain's fingers.

here's the download code for my captain marvel jacket!!! RTs appreciated! @brielarson #captainmarvel #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/pHkRjBYKd0April 1, 2020

Carnage and Venom hats and hoods are done. Personally I think they look sick #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #marvel #qrcode #customclothing pic.twitter.com/LBCLEEKzrJApril 3, 2020

Some Ghost Spider! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #Marvel #SpiderGwen pic.twitter.com/sqc7wz5JH0April 2, 2020

Some #Marvel themed Custom Designs, super proud of them! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #IronSpider #IronMan #CaptainAmerica #WeLoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/gP9l1ZKMqcApril 7, 2020

Saw these glasses so I whipped up a shirt to match. #90s so It's well-pouched! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #Marvel #Xmen pic.twitter.com/PIuz54j0lcApril 5, 2020

Disney design codes

The love for Disney themed designs is a copyright nightmare but an absolute joy to see, with the bright colors of Disney's worlds translating perfectly to the sunny beaches of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Islander life! Moana & Maui dress designs are up :> #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossingDesigns pic.twitter.com/F7ZcTYaOMaApril 2, 2020

For all the Disney/ Animal Crossing fans. A thread, #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossingDesigns #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/hsg3PhosN6April 3, 2020

Howdy! 🤠Everyone always compliments My Woody Design, here's the codes for the Top and the items used, If you don't have the cowboy hat, I got a nice substitute as well! GLHF! Feel free to add me:SW-6813-4907-7586#ACNHDesigns #ACNH #ACNHDesign #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions pic.twitter.com/vRfKtAhoJOApril 2, 2020

Just found this on Reddit, thought I would share! Thank you to the creator, Gia! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNHdesigns #babyyoda pic.twitter.com/Bm82nX4JmoApril 5, 2020

I can finally post my designs!! #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/P80OY3SZKMApril 3, 2020

Movie inspired design codes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a perfect place for movie fans to step into the shoes, nay, the entire outfits of their favorite movie characters, whether that's a bride hellbent on revenge or a high school hero just trying to support his friend.

For anyone who wants thar Midsommar look #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/IzZKi9PiplApril 4, 2020

my Kill Bill (but make it cute) look is finally complete! 💛 #acnhdesigns #acnhqr pic.twitter.com/xJxoSAnfjYApril 2, 2020

Here's my Drive Jacket for anyone who wants it #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/hePKHl4iF2April 8, 2020

To all of you, who want to have a little variety in their daily Hogwarts school outfit :)#acnh #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/afQdV5kz3UApril 8, 2020

Here is my Vote For Pedro design from Napoleon Dynamite 😎 #ACNH #AnimalCrossing #NewHorizons #AnimalCrossingNH #AnimalCrossingDesigns #ACNHdesigns #animalcrossingqrcodes #AnimalCrossingqr #NintendoSwitch 💗 pic.twitter.com/PNOCr6JOtbApril 7, 2020

Pokemon design codes

We're willing to bet there's a pretty big crossover between Pokemon admirers and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, and nowhere is there more proof than in the cute and quirky designs for battling monster-themed outfits.

I got a little bored... #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #acnhdesigns pic.twitter.com/GDXd6b3UpjApril 3, 2020

I FINALLY UNLOCKED THE ABLE SISTERS SO I CAN FINALLY START SHARING DESIGNS!!!~ 😭😭✨✨✨... Which also meansYOU CAN NOW WEAR MY ORIGINAL PIKACHU JACKET DESIGN!! 😎😎✨✨There will absolutely be more to come soon!!! 😊😊#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingDesigns pic.twitter.com/S20F41l4oLMarch 31, 2020

Today's design is a sweater of our favourite crybaby, Sobble! ♥♪ #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Sl2tKMVAWrMarch 27, 2020

made funny outfit #ACNH #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/DPxGIFeDRYApril 1, 2020

Think this one been my fave so far! my baby Growlithe April 3, 2020

Random awesome design codes

Of course not every amazing design fits neatly into a category, so we've collected some of the more unique ones below. Whether you love Beyonce, pets, or just appreciate some serious lewks then everything you need is below.

you know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation #ACNHdesigns #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/rDF9b8SThZApril 2, 2020

see through gameboy cover nook phone case!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/m8ypTO5nwYApril 2, 2020

✨PASTEL PRIDE HOODIES✨ If you would like other flags, feel free to drop a comment! I hope you like them! [ #ACNH #ACNHDesigns #acnhpatterns #pride #LGBTQ ] pic.twitter.com/2AfF3cPTVtApril 2, 2020

#ACNHDesigns i made some pet overalls hehe pic.twitter.com/Q3gQVmVD3EApril 1, 2020

It opens in the back... #ACNH #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/kuQMeiSBjVApril 2, 2020

Show off all the colors of the rainbow with this rainbow drip hoodie 🌈Shared by Tori on Reddit:https://t.co/km2sKWgm6D#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/Bodn7kO7vuApril 1, 2020

finally i have been given the power #ACNH #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/OlZCfyVymeApril 2, 2020

For everything you need to know, here's our constantly updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.