Battlefield 2042 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades will be free for all digital players

Battlefield 2042 will offer free new-gen upgrades to anyone who purchases the standard digital edition of the game, changing a previous stance on upgrades.

EA will now offer anyone a free new-gen upgrade of Battlefield 2042 if they purchase the standard digital edition of the shooter on the PS4 or Xbox One. This means that those purchasing the game digitally on either platform are guaranteed a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S version of Battlefield 2042 at any time.

This is actually a big change from EA's previous stance on new-gen upgrades for the new shooter. Previously, Battlefield 2042 only included new-gen upgrades for those who purchased the Gold Edition of the game, which retailed for $99.99/£89.99.

However, right now nothing has been announced for those who purchase physical editions of Battlefield 2042. EA hasn't yet elaborated on what this change in policy means for physical owners, and right now, it appears as though owners of a physical copy of Battlefield 2042 might very well have to still shell out $99.99/£89.99 for the aforementioned Gold Edition to bag a new-gen upgrade.

This was all announced right before the Battlefield 2042 beta goes live for all players this week on October 8. If you pre-ordered any edition of the game however, you can get early access to the beta starting tomorrow on October 6, right at midnight P.T./3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. BST. Battlefield 2042's final launch date is next month on November 19, after the shooter was originally delayed out of launching later this month.

Head over to our Battlefield 2042 PC specs guide to see if your rig's prepared for the upcoming beta.