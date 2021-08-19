Battlefield 2042 leaked gameplay shows weapon customization on the fly

Battlefield 2042 leaked gameplay has emerged.

Just yesterday on August 18, the video below surfaced on YouTube, showcasing recent Battlefield 2042 gameplay.

It seems this gameplay has come from the Battlefield 2042 technical test sessions, which were held earlier this month for EA DICE's shooter. This was where a very limited number of people around the world were invited to try out the game early.

Still, this is one of our first proper looks at gameplay for Battlefield 2042, and it looks like a chaotic blast. While Battlefield veterans will no doubt be familiar with the deployment overview screen at the beginning of the video - where players can select their specialist, weapon, secondary weapon, and any other equipment before spawning into the map - once the player is on the map, however, players can edit their custom loadouts on the fly.

We can see the player switching out barrel and magazine attachment for their assault rifle after they've spawned into the match, for example, which would really switch things up and allow players to change their weapons in real-time to adapt to new scenarios.

Battlefield 2042 launches later this year on October 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you missed out on the recent technical preview session where this new gameplay originated from, don't worry, because EA will be holding an open beta session for all players on all platforms at some point next month in September, and those who pre-order any edition of Battlefield 2042 will be granted early access.

For everything you need to know about the forthcoming preview session, head over to our Battlefield 2042 beta guide for more.