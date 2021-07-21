Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 are coming to Prime Gaming for free this August

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 will be available on PC for free to Amazon Prime members from next month.

DICE’s first person shooters Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 are coming to Prime Gaming for a limited time only and will be free for those with an Amazon Prime membership. Battlefield 1 will be available to download on PC from today until August 4, 2021, and Battlefield 5 from August 2 until October 1, 2021.

The video game streaming service previously gave away Battlefield 4 last month as part of their one free PC game a month promise for subscribers of the service. They’ve also given away other free benefits such as gifting GTA Online players with GTA$400,000 this month, and offering a LucasArts Point-and-Click classics collection which contained three games this summer too.

In a similar format to PlayStation Plus and the Epic Games store who give away games on a regular basis, once downloaded Battlefield 1 and 5 will be yours forever to keep - regardless of the status of your Amazon Prime membership. All you need to do is have an active Amazon Prime subscription and a PC good enough to run the games you’re downloading to access them.

New to the world of Battlefield? Here’s what you’re in for with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5. Both of DICE’s Battlefield games are online multiplayer shooters with sandbox elements that are based in World War I and World War II respectively and encourage teamwork amongst its players. There’s also never been a better time to get up to date with these games with Battlefield 2042 due to release in October 2021.

Battlefield 5 also just received its last major content update as of June 2021, which introduced two new maps, 16 new soldier characters, along with some new weapons, and more. It’s also within your best interest to get good at the maps found in older Battlefield games as there’s rumours that Battlefield 2042 may be introducing remastered versions of old maps .