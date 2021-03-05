Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remaster arrives the same day as the Snyder Cut

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition remaster will launch on HBO Max the same day as Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The Ultimate Edition is the extended cut of Dawn of Justice, featuring around 30 minutes of extra footage. The trailer for the remaster promises "enhanced color" and an "expanded aspect ratio". You can check out the teaser below.

Get ready to experience #BatmanvSuperman in a whole new way. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition available to own on Digital and stream on @hbomax 3/18. Available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 3/23.

Dawn of Justice is the second film in Snyder's DC trilogy, preceded by Man of Steel, and followed by the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League. With the Ultimate Edition clocking in at three hours, if you decide to watch Dawn of Justice and the Snyder Cut one after the other, you'll be watching for about seven hours.

Snyder has previously explained why he's re-releasing the superhero showdown: "It's meant to, especially for the special edition, it's to replace the one that was kind of messed up a little bit... The Blu-ray I think, it was okay, but just not the [4K]."

He added of the 4K release: "I remember watching it on Apple movies or wherever it was, or somewhere, and going, 'Wait, what? That's not, that's not correct.' The reds were all blocked up, it was really weird."

The director teased back in December 2020 that we might be treated to new footage in the remaster, as his Vero post announcing the project stated: "Was at Co3 yesterday with Stefan and we were working on the remastering of BvS restoring the IMAX aspect ratio and I think you're gonna see a bit more." It now looks like "see a bit more" referred to the expanded aspect ratio, since the trailer doesn't promise any additional footage.

The Dawn of Justice Remaster and the Snyder Cut both arrive this March 18, 2021 on HBO Max. The remaster 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases March 23. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and find the best HBO Max deals.