DC postpones Batman/Catwoman Special by Tom King and John Paul Leon indefinitely

DC has indefinitely postponed the one-shot Batman/Catwoman Special #1, telling retailers the book "will be re-solicited at a later date, with more details coming soon."

Planned as a Christmas-themed standalone complement to the main Batman/Catwoman maxiseries by Tom King, Clay Mann, and Liam Sharp, Batman/Catwoman Special #1 was to be drawn by John Paul Leon but he sadly passed away midway through his work on the issue.

Here are two of Leon's pages from Batman/Catwoman Special #1:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: John Paul Leon (DC)) Batman/Catwoman Special #1 pages Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: John Paul Leon (DC))

Immediately following that tragedy, DC moved back the release of Batman/Catwoman Special #1 from July 20 to December 29, with talk that several of Leon's industry friends would step in to complete the issue as a tribute to the celebrated artist.

DC did not respond to our inquiry about who is working on the issue.

Batman/Catwoman (and by extension, Batman/Catwoman Special #1) takes place in an alternate universe slightly disconnected from DC's main universe but coming tangentially off Tom King's recent Batman run. In this Elseworlds story, Bruce and Selina reunited after she left him at the altar - going on to eventually get married (and have a kid even).

According to limited information shared by DC, the Batman/Catwoman Special was to be a flashback that explores previously unknown deeper connections between Bruce and Selina as children and teenagers, before they even became vigilantes.

Leon illustrated the primary cover to Batman/Catwoman Special #1, with variant covers by Lee Weeks and Bill Sienkiewicz. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Batman/Catwoman Special #1 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)