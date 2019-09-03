If you're looking for all of the hidden items tucked away in the A Matter of Family expansion, then our Batman: Arkham Knight Batgirl DLC collectibles guide can point you in the right direction. There are 30 new items to find, spanning teeth, balloons, and jack-in-the-boxes, and although Arkham Knight's Batgirl: A Matter Of Family DLC is painfully short there is still plenty of exploring to be done on the oil rig theme park setting to collect them all and earn the A Blade of Memory achievement or trophy.

Although we've followed a logical sequence in this Batman: Arkham Knight Batgirl DLC collectibles guide, you can pick up these items in whatever order you like, and after finishing the storyline of the DLC you can continue in free roam to complete your collection. Read on to the first part of our guide, and we'll get started on finding those elusive collectibles...

Batgirl DLC collectibles (Part 1)

Teeth 1

Once you climb up to the main Oil Rig area, look on the floor where your objective changes to 'Scan for the Hostages'.

Balloon 1

Attached to a pipe on a raised platform of the central Oil Rig tower.

Balloon 2

On top of the water tower towards the Big Wheel.

Jack-in-the-Box 1

At the base of the water tower towards the Big Wheel.

Teeth 2

Also at the base of the water tower towards the Big Wheel.

Balloon 3

By an air-con unit at the edge of the Oil Rig near the Big Wheel.

Teeth 3

On the lower section of the broken bridge leading to the Big Wheel.

Teeth 4

On top of the 'Overboard' shack near the Big Wheel.

Teeth 5

Under the 'Seagate Amusement Park' Sign

Balloon 4

On top of the Big Top in the southwest corner.

