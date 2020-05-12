Baldur's Gate 3 studio teases more news in June, including some for Divinity

The developers of Baldur's Gate 3 have several announcements in store for their summer showcase next month.

Larian Studios confirmed on Monday that it will be part of the June 6th Games Celebration (which we'll also be part of with the Future Games Show ). Larian will appear during the Guerrilla Collective presentation starting at 10am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6pm BST, as it confirmed on its official Twitter account.

We'll be there, alongside all our friends! You'll find out why... soon. 💛💛💛 https://t.co/IgJ7Uabke9 https://t.co/bq1FPWNRBIMay 11, 2020

Larian director of publishing Michael Douse revealed in a response to a fan that the showcase will feature some Baldur's Gate 3 announcements as well as a "couple" announcements for the Divinity franchise.

There will be a (couple) Divinity announcement(s) in this, alongside Baldur's Gate 3. Gotchu fam.May 11, 2020

Baldur's Gate 3 was revealed earlier this year as the long-awaited followup to the Dungeons & Dragons RPG series. While the first two games were developed by BioWare, D&D owner Wizards of the Coast partnered up with Larian Studios to develop the third. Work on Baldur's Gate 3 has been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic , but Larian says it still plans to release a version of the game into early access sometime this year.

As for Divinity, the most recent major development in the series was the tactics-driven Divinity: Fallen Heroes. However, that was put on indefinite hold in October 2019 , just a month before its planned release date. Larian said at the time that it would need more time and resources than were currently available to bring its vision of the game to life, so perhaps we'll hear more about future plans for Fallen Heroes during this stream.

Douse confirmed in another tweet that it doesn't have a new Divinity game "on the cards right now," though it is "playing around" with Divinity: Original Sin 2 and its characters.