Future Games Show, PC Gaming Show, and Guerrilla Collective to air on June 6

The Future Games Show is set to air on June 6, from 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET / 10:30pm BST.

GamesRadar's livestream will feature exclusive trailers, deep dives on the future of gaming, as well as announcements. We've got an incredible show lined up for you and today it's been revealed that the Future Games Show will be the finale in a huge day of gaming shows. You can see the full schedule below.

(Image credit: Dead Good Media)

As you can see, our sister site PC Gamer will be hosting their own show before ours, with The PC Gaming Show kicking off from 12pm PST / 3:00pm EST / 8pm BST.

There'll also be additional briefings from The Guerrilla Collective and Paradox Insider. The Guerrilla Collective is a collaboration between indie developers, Media Indie Exchange, and Kinda Funny Games Showcase, with three days worth of online shows planned from June 6 - June 8, with these events hosted by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller.

June 6's Guerrilla Collective show will be an 'online press event' starting at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. Indie developers such as Larian Studios, Rebellion, ZA/UM, and many more are confirmed to be showcasing games with the Guerilla Collective, so make sure to tune in for their show.

That'll then be followed by the Paradox Insider, which will be streaming on the Guerrilla Collective's Twitch channel from 11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST / 7:30 BST. One thing's for sure: June 6 is going to be a big day for gaming.

If you're interested in taking part in The Future Games Show, there's still time to pitch your project to us. Head here to get in touch with us, and you could be showcasing your game to a huge audience worldwide.