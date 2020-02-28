Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal gives us our best look at Larian Studios' sequel

Larian Studios revealed a roughly-one-hour stream of the highly-anticipated Baldur's Gate 3, complete with a stunning opening cinematic, character creation, and plenty of gameplay. The footage is highly-entertaining, seeing Larian CEO Swen Vincke almost consecutively fall victim to the pitfalls of a turn-based tabletop game like D&D turned RPG.

Any fan of D&D will tell you what a chaotic night can manifest with a few friends sat around a table rolling dice and submitting to circumstance. Baldur's Gate 3 looks to capture that essence and imbue it into an RPG that very much seems built into the foundation of Larian's Divinity: Original Sin 2.

First and foremost, Baldur's Gate ditches the real-time-with-pauses combat featured in the first two Baldur's Gate games in favor of Larian's signature turn-based gameplay. While it's an update to the Baldur's Gate series, it's actually a sort-of return-to-form that makes Baldur's Gate 3 play more like an actual game of tabletop D&D, with a focus on positioning and creative strategy.

That turn-based influence permeates through the non-combat sections as well - if you want it to, anyway. In Baldur's Gate 3, you have the option to activate a turn-based sequence before you approach a battle in order to position the different members of your party advantageously.

Of course, prudent strategizing only gets you so far in Baldur's Gate 3; there's still the aforementioned roll-of-the-dice elements - you actually roll a die on-screen to make a skill check - and random traps to worry about. As Vincke demonstrates, there's always a puddle of grease, fireball trap, or unfortunate roll to keep you desperately on your toes.

Baldur's Gate 3 hits Steam Early Access later in 2020, with a full release coming at an unspecified time.